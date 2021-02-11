All-women lineup named one of the Top 16 CS:GO teams in South Africa

After qualifying for the play offs and making the Top 16 of the ESEA Season 35 competition. Omnius Gaming Fe elected to play in the intermediate division in the first ESEA Season of 2021, making them the first female team in South Africa to make a move into the higher ranks.

The Omnius Gaming Fe team consists of Alexandria “Lex” Kruger, Boné “BON” van der Westhuzen, Megan “Sinn3r_xx” Atkins, Jemma “Flea” Nelson, Kaylee “Creative” Ludick and Hestré “Raikoux” van Zyl. Ranging from a 17 year old student to a 28 year old office manager, the team’s individual players have a range of experience with some players clocking around 6 years of playing CSGO while younger names like Sinn3r_xx have been playing the title for roughly 2 years.

The 2020 line up that claimed the spot also consisted of: Chelsea-Jayde "kanakikene" Wright, Megan "m3gzz" van der Westhuizen, Christie-Donna "Graceyy" Webster and Chloe "Clowii" Wilson

+2

South African women have found international success competing in CSGO. Sharon “Shazz” Waison was a member of international Team Karma, the winner of the 2015 Copenhagen Games, making her one of only a few South African esports players to win an international competition. While more women and all women line ups have recently entered the space, we’ve yet to see similar success to Shazz in the higher echelons of the competitive scene.

The ESEA matchmaking service and leagues returned to South Africa in 2020 under Gamedock, a local tournament organiser. The top teams from around the country competed in Season 35. Gamedock introduced a Tournament B structure to encourage lesser known competitors an opportunity to develop in the space.

Omnius Gaming Fe is easily a success story from ESEA returning to South Africa. The all women line up qualified for the play offs and made the Top 16 of ESEA Season 35. BON, one of the players from Omnius Gaming Fe conferred with her team to answer some questions around her team’s success as well how we better promote diversity in the space.

Your success in ESEA in 2020 is the first time South Africa has seen an all women line up make the Top 16 in a top level South African CSGO tournament. Why do you think it has taken so long for an all women line up to crack this ceiling?

In a mainly male-dominated community, there are very few females that play competitively, to begin with. The grind to succeed in this game and community is HARD and it takes a lot of motivation, dedication, blood, sweat, tears and hours in order to get somewhere. You need to give your absolute best and keep trying to improve, one day at a time. Not everyone is willing to go as far in order to reach their goal. It’s easy to give up or half-heartedly compete in tournaments with the mindset of “Well, we are going to lose to top tier teams anyway, so what is the point”. Every match, every scrim, every tournament grants you the opportunity to learn, irrespective of potentially losing 0-16. The answer to your question is simply - you need to have the right mindset and keep on going, don’t give up.

As we entered the new year the first season for ESEA 2021 began. You claimed another first in that you elected to compete in the intermediate division. What do you think your team will gain from this?

The short answer? Experience. We get to exclusively play against the top 16 teams in ESEA. This is a massive opportunity to learn from - one that should never be taken for granted or dismissed purely for the fear of losing. In all honesty, we know we are going to get our asses kicked, however, we will be doing everything in our power to put up a fight. It is 100% worth the experience, something we can utilise and learn from.

Practice makes perfect. What sort of time does team practice take from your players?

Team Practice involves about 10 to 15 hours a week, excluding mandatory personal practice and bootcamps. We practice 5 days a week, splitting the days up between scrims, map practice and demo reviews.

South Africa saw a host of all women CS competitions and leagues pop up over recent years, following the Valkyrie Challenge show match which occurred in 2018.

Do you think these “women only” competitions and leagues have helped or hindered women gamers?

In our opinion, the more tournaments, the better. The female tournaments helped a lot when it came to motivation to play. However, it is up to every team to WANT to succeed beyond just competing in all-female tournaments. Challenging yourself means getting out of your comfort zone and taking on the “big boys”, irrespective of the skill gap. Yes, we are an all-female team, however, it doesn’t mean you should restrict yourself and your gameplay because of your gender. We aren’t female CS players, we are CS players.

We’ve seen the all women competitions die down in recent times. Why do you think this is?

The number of female players have dwindled drastically, including the number of female teams available to play in all-female tournaments. Even when new teams are formed, they hardly last for a few months before disbanding or hopping to another team. It was a BATTLE getting enough female players to compete in the 2020 female tournaments, making it unpleasant to go through all the effort of arranging, planning and hosting a tournament for a targeted group that doesn’t show enough interest to make it worthwhile.

Why aren’t we seeing more all-women lineups choosing to compete in the bigger competitions in South African CS?

Well, there aren’t many teams to begin with. Every team has their own set of goals when it comes to what they want to achieve. It is all about team mentality and what you are willing to sacrifice in order to reach your goal. The tournaments are open to everyone willing to play, if more female teams wanted to participate, they would have.

A regular online debate exists around how teams should be mixed gender. Why do we not see more mixed rosters in South African CSGO?

Skill gaps are unfortunately something that needs to be considered, plus the willingness of players to play with the opposite gender - it is usually easier playing with your own gender. Also, as a female, being granted the opportunity to play in a mixed team. As an experiment, a while ago, we reached out to a lot of male teams, with the question: Would you ever consider adding females to your roster? 90% of them said no, because they believe the skill gap is too big. Fair enough, this is only from our perspective, however, we strive to one day be able to be a fair challenge.

You mention wanting to one day be a fair challenge to the top teams in the country. What other goals do you have for this current roster and Omnius Gaming Fe?

We want to do our best as a team: continue growing, learning and grinding - irrespective of how long it takes. We have a LONGGG way to go and a lot to learn, with many, many teams that could wipe the floor with us but that doesn’t mean we’re not 100% motivated to grow.

It is the question as old as time but it has to be asked: How do we make it inviting for more women to compete in CS?