On Jozi Rap: Interview with The Federation

Jozi-based hardcore rap group The Federation's emcees, MrC and Neon, didn't like one another initially.

"That's the funny part. We thought we were both cool. He lived a few blocks up the street from me, but sort of in the same area. So we would see each other, but wouldn't greet each other," said MrC, who also handles production duties for the duo.

Neon had moved from Diepkloof to Meadowlands after matric. The two later discovered a shared love for hardcore hip hop. Anything from Thirstin' Howl III to Boot Camp Clik was game. These are the pervasive influences that still echo through their below-zero degree songs almost two decades since their first meeting.

"We knew common people around the hood that we chilled with. I think it was probably 2002 December, around Christmas when we first kicked it, and then 2003 came. He was in a crew, and I was trying to start a little studio. I had a few other people, and we were like 'okay, let's start this thing called Landmynz," says MrC.

For those who weren't onto the wave when it was popping off, Landmynz are an essential part of the South African hip hop story, and Jozi rap in particular. They represented a distinctive kind of hardcore rap. Their songs brought to mind army fatigues and Timbaland boots – hallmark fashion items of the 90s boom bap era. They were rowdy, eager, energy-fuelled, obsessive rap gods without a Kwaito bone in their body, at least not one that they'd admit to in public.

"I remember we were auditioning people like crazy to put out the tape. Cats would come to the studio to rap for us," says MrC.

These studio sessions led to Landmynz's first compilation album, titled “Perigo Minas Vol. 1”, which they released to fervent online reviews early in 2006.

"At that time, Africasgateway was a big domain. MrC was mostly [on there] trying to push the music, and just trying to get our name out there. It started picking up in March 2006. We had about 310,000 hits just off people bumping the mixtape, from Bolivia, Venezuela, Germany, Canada. In the underground at that time, it was unheard-of," says Neon.

Part of that frenetic reach owed to the selection of emcees, which included the likes of Cashless Society/Audio Visual's Snazz D, Intellektu from Angola, and others who already had established underground followings of their own – the likes of Ootz the Afronaut, Spaceman, and 3rd World Riders.

The Federation © Tseliso Monaheng

Radio soon followed, and with this new-found position as a media sensation of sorts, they began getting regular bookings for shows. I ask about that album's definitive track, "21 Rhyme Salute", before rounding up our conversation.

MrC recalls: "That song got done in one day. Everybody came. I had this beat going, and the snare was just going cha-cha-cha. And we had the homie deePea at the time, he's sort of the one who came up with that ka-cha-cha thing. It developed together when we were there. I've always liked concept tracks. Everybody started getting to writing, and everybody was sort of done around the same time. It was recorded. Afterwards, it was like 'oh snap, this is crazy man!'"

Neon adds that they gave a copy of the mixtape to YFM's Bad Boy T, who hosted the revered Harambe afternoon drivetime show with Lee Kasumba and Sanza the Chef.

"I was working at this book store at that time, and without any warning, I just heard this snare. I was like 'no, this is my jam!' I was rushing around, calling my boss like 'yo man, I think I'm gonna quit next week, we're famous now," he continues, excitedly.

The glory years were short-lived, and the crew soon split up. Mr C and Neon single out a difference in vision as the root cause. A few years later, the two re-grouped to form The Federation, and released their double album, Hardcore Styles for Street Rap Preservation, in 2011.