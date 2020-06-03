The Best Ways To Stay Surf-Ready When You Can't Surf

We all know how to stay fit for surfing, with gym work, with weights, and with doing a couple of bodyweight exercise sets and reps. This all works to burning calories and keeping you in some sort of shape for the next time you can go hit the waves. It's not ideal, because the best training for surfing is surfing, but at times you have to do what you need to do.

It's not always about fitness, though. Sometimes preparing for surfing is a little bit more than pumping iron, than building muscles and of high-intensity interval training.

The two most important element in keeping surf-ready is some serious cardio training and some serious stretching. If you can keep a level of cardio fitness up, as well as keep your body flexible, then you should be able to step back into surfing. These two methods will help you get back into your game faster than those who are doing more specific exercise routines.

The best form of cardio for everyman is running. It is proven to be a corollary to surfing fitness. The elements of cardio in running is probably the best form of cardio training there is, and possibly the best type of exercise for surfing that isn't surfing. Trail running, like surfing, is also about living in the present and experiencing the now.

In an article on the Salomon website, 1977 World Champion Shaun Tomson explains why running works for surfing, and why surfing is much like trail running.

Shaun is one of the greatest exponents of surfing the tube in the history of the sport. He is also well versed in the art of living in the now. He describes trail running emotions as similar to surfing and living in the moment.

"It's that feeling of freedom and openness that is a commonality that surfers and runners share," said Shaun. When running, as in when surfing, it's just you, your breathing and your heartbeat. It's just and your moment.

When it comes to stretching, there are so many different methods and styles and approaches to surfing, from the simple toe-touching techniques to a full yoga session. All involve gradually stretching your muscles over time so that they have more flex.

It is a slow race, and the changes take time, but yoga is also the best way for a surfer to get to a level of flex and use that while surfing.

If you don't do some sort of stretching when you're younger, you are going to really struggle when you get older. There are many surfers out there who have given up on the sport due to back pains and problems. These problems are all derived from a lack of flexibility.

Gerry Lopez, original Pipeline surfer and legendary waterman, has yoga to thank for surfing well into his elder years. Gerry has been a firm advocate of yoga for many years. It has seen him still surfing into his 70's, including a recent session at Kelly Slater's Wave Ranch.

Gerry, originally from Hawaii, was the surfer who made tube riding at Pipeline look easy, even though it was dangerous and deadly serious. His stretching and his approach to yoga also saw him spend months in places like G-land in the Jungles of Java in Indonesia.

Gerry Lopes in a tube © Divulgação