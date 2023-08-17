What You Might Not Know About Pabi Cooper

However, before her rise to fame, Pabi's passion for the beautiful game led her to play the goalkeeper position in high school, with dreams of pursuing a career in football.

The pandemic brought that to an immediate stop. But with Pabi, when there is a will, there is a way. Like many Gen Zers, she dived into the world of TikTok and Instagram -doing every fun dance challenge in the street, in her stoop and living room. And she captivated people by the thousands with her quick, energetic and fluid dance moves that would see her massively grow her following.

And while she has found incredible success in the space of amapiano, she aims to bring her newfound passion with her undying love for soccer. One way she does that is through her Cooper FC Shutdown shows, where she brings together different elements of football and music, creating a unique experience for her fans.

Pabi's versatile talents also led her to host the SABC sports show, Good Morning Qatar, during the 2022 World Cup. This opportunity allowed her to showcase her deep knowledge and passion for football on a different platform to a different audience.

No matter where she goes and what she accomplishes, she carries the essence of Pitori (Pretoria) with her. As an ambassador, she represents not only the city but also its people, culture, and vibrant spirit. The birth of amapiano has become a powerful symbol of what the city has to offer. It has placed South Africa at the forefront of mainstream culture and has the world collectively grooving. Thhis rhythmic and infectious sound has the ability to connect individuals from all walks of life, bridging gaps and transcending borders through music.

We recently caught up with Pabi, hot off the plane from Los Angeles to discuss the intriguing parallels between football and music.

You, Toss and Focalistic all have been footballers. What is the connection between football and making music?

There are many similarities between playing football and making music, including the need to collaborate with people in a fluid, highly participative style. In order to see results in either of these careers, you must also exercise extreme discipline and consistency.

Pabi Cooper © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

What motivated you to start making music even though you didn't have a musical background? How did you find your confidence in it?

I began my career as a football player and a referee, the Covid-19 pandemic, however, forced me to choose between waiting for football to resume after the lockdown limitations or doing something different, that’s where my musical journey began. I started off as a dancer, and then one random day I decided to go to studio and then that’s when record my debut hit single “Isphithipithi”. Hearing my craft and the feedback I received from my friends, family and my supporters really cemented me in music, my consistency as well helped build my confidence.

Pabi Cooper © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

You've incorporated your passion for football into your brand/music. In what other ways are you looking to merge the two entities - music and football?

My ultimate goal in wanting to combine the two entities is to establish my own football club in the future. For now, as I have been doing, I will continue to incorporate it in my music videos and my performances

Do you have any other aspirations in football? Does your music career hinder or support those aspirations?

As mentioned, one day, I'd love to start my own football team and serve as the head coach. No, it does not hinder my aspirations, its supportive of them in every way.

Pabi Cooper © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Congratulations on your BET nomination for Best International Act. What significance does being nominated hold for you?

Being nominated for the BET Awards left me feeling incredibly honoured and in complete awe; it is not something I take lightly. It means a lot to me since it serves as a constant reminder that I am on the right track and that my efforts and perseverance have not gone in waste.