Padel - the 10 most common mistakes you should avoid

Valentin, 30, has won the Swiss championship five times in a row since 2019 together with his partner Dylan Sessagesimi. He has also impressed at international level with his results at the European Padel Championships and several European Championships. He was the first Swiss player to win a match in the preliminary round of the World Padel Tour.

He currently runs a padel academy in Neuchâtel, confirming his strong commitment to the development of the sport in Switzerland.

So, what are the 10 most common mistakes to avoid? Let Valentin take the floor:

01 Not warming up properly

One of the most common mistakes I see is not warming up properly before the game. It's like trying to start a car without having prepared it. Spending a few minutes on stretching and mobility exercises is crucial to prevent injury and optimise your performance from the very first point.

02 Neglecting communication with your partner

Padel is a team sport and communication is key. Don't limit yourself to shouting "Me!" when you want to hit the ball. Use clear signals and maintain a constant dialogue with your partner to coordinate better and avoid misunderstandings.

Premier Padel Genova © Premier Padel

03 Incorrect positioning on the pitch

Good positioning on the court can make the difference between winning or losing a point. Avoid standing too close to the net or too far back. Adjust your position to the movement of the ball and the actions of your opponents so that you are always in the right place.

04 Let frustration over mistakes get the better of you

A positive and combative attitude is crucial for success. Learn to deal with pressure and stay calm in crucial moments. A strong and resilient mentality will allow you to overcome obstacles and perform better during the game.

05 Underestimating the importance of lobs

Lobs, when used strategically, can be a very effective tool. As Fernando Belasteguín, the youngest world number one on the World Padel Tour, often emphasises, the lob is the most important shot in padel. Use lobs to vary the pace of play and keep your opponents off balance. A well-played lob can save you in difficult situations and turn the game in your favour.

Premier Padel Genova © Premier Padel

06 Forgetting the importance of walls

The walls are an integral part of the paddle. Players coming from tennis often struggle to get used to incorporating the walls into their game. Learn to use them first to keep the ball in play and later to surprise your opponents with an offensive shot over the walls.

07 Overestimate your own level

Players often tend to overestimate their own level of play. They often believe they are better than they actually are, which makes it difficult to objectively assess their own performance and recognise areas for improvement. It is important to recognise both your own strengths and weaknesses in order to work specifically on further development.

08 Irregular training on and off the pitch

Regular training is the key to improving and making progress. Don't just limit yourself to playing matches, but also dedicate time to practising specific aspects of your game, such as your serve or stroke technique. A consistent training routine will help you stay in shape and master challenges on the court more efficiently.

There are exercises that improve your technical precision © Internet

09 Hitting every ball with full power

A common mistake, especially for beginners, is trying to hit every ball with maximum power. This often overlooks the importance of adapting the speed of the shot to the opponent, playing situation, technique and partner. The ability to vary your speed is crucial in order to adapt to different game situations and refine your strategy on the court.

10 The wrong racket choice

Your racket is an extension of your game. Make sure you choose a club that suits your style and needs. The best club is not necessarily the most expensive, but the right choice of material can significantly improve your performance and make all the difference on the course.

Premier Padel puts padel, and the sport's best players, on the world stage © Premier Padel / Red Bull Content Pool

Conclusion

Padel is experiencing strong development in Switzerland, and Valentin Wenger's advice will help you avoid these typical mistakes so that you can enjoy your game even more. Because every match is an opportunity to learn and have fun. Good luck and see you soon on the court!

