Freerunning and parkour athlete Ryan Doyle is on a mission. His goal is to travel around the globe in search of the classic world wonders to check out whether they make great freerunning spots. On his epic journey he experiences in seven stunning episodes countries and cultures he has never seen before and lets his mind be flooded by the various strong impressions. In this episode his journey brings the humble Englishman to Jordan, where he hangs with the Bedouins of Wadi Rum and performs in the ancient Nabataean city of Petra.