There are few genres that epitomise the concept of couch co-op more than beat-’em-ups. And given the push back to the lounge as the central entertainment space, it’s no wonder that this old-school gaming genre has seen a resurgence in popularity of late. Most recently, this has been underlined by the release of Streets of Rage 4 : a sequel to a series whose last entry was in 1994.

The conceptual problem right now with the idea of couch gaming, though, is the world is in lockdown thanks to a nasty swig of coronavirus. While certain parts of the globe are seeing laws slowly relaxed, others are still (understandably) stuck in full lockdown to stop the spread of this pandemic.

For many people, this means couch gaming is limited to whoever lives under the same roof, which may include non-gamers, or, no-one at all. Couch gaming is regrettably restricted right now.

First you must defeat my Dragon Punch © DotEmu

Of course, the easiest solution to this problem is online gaming, but there are still barriers of entry. Online multiplayer requires people to own the same games, have compatible platforms and, for consolers, means investing in Xbox Live , PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online just to play with your buddies.

Mercifully, there’s a solution for all of this madness, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than asking the one-to-three peeps you want to play with to all own the same console, the same game(s) and the same online multiplayer subscription service...

Even if the people you want to play with tick all of the above boxes, games like Streets of Rage 4 paradoxically limit online play to just two players, whereas local co-op allows for up to four players. Mercifully, there’s a solution for all of this madness, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than asking the one-to-three peeps you want to play with to all own the same console, the same game(s) and the same online multiplayer subscription service.

Watch me tactic the shit out of this Brumak © The Coalition

Parsec is an incredibly intelligent piece of software that’s been flying beneath the radar for years, but has very much blipped on mine as it goes from strength to strength with each update. The Parsec core pitch is simple: an injection of new-age low-latency internet wizardry with the old-school concept of gaming together on the couch.

Yes, Parsec is remote-gaming software, which means you obviously won’t be on the same couch, but the important thing is that it *feels* like you are. That all boils down to the have-to-play-it-to-believe-it low latency and ease-of-use that will make you wish you’d discovered Parsec a long time ago. And the best bit is, it’s free to use on PC .

While the Googles and Microsofts of the world scramble to iron out the kinks in their respective cloud-gaming services, Parsec has been offering incredibly responsive online gaming for years. To get it going, the main thing is to think of the host as occupying the coveted ‘Player 1’ spot, and players two through four as the buddies who you told to bring a controller to play on the console in your home.

Choose your alien squad © 2K Games

That’s because the Player 1 PC does all of the heavy lifting. This is the PC that needs to have the game you want to play, as well as Parsec installed and, most importantly, a fast and reliable internet connection. The actual PC hardware requirements for hosting are incredibly reasonable to the point where a comp from around eight years ago will scrape in for minimum specs, while a mid-range PC that’s five years old meets the recommended specs. Just make sure you have Windows 8 or above.

At a minimum, you want 10Mbps upload, 30Mbps for prettier Full HD gaming at 60 frames per second, and a recommended whopping 50Mbps for two or more connecting players...

As for required speeds, upload bandwidth is far more important than download when it comes to hosting. At a minimum, you want 10Mbps upload, 30Mbps for prettier Full HD gaming at 60 frames per second, and a recommended whopping 50Mbps for two or more connecting players. In Australia , residential NBN internet plans tap out at 40Mbps maximum.

The caveat to this is the host player can (and should) play around with the resolution settings in Parsec to ensure the most responsive experience for those connecting players, particularly when there’s more than one. Because, ultimately, as anyone who’s tried cloud gaming can attest, low-latency gameplay is the do-or-die of this kind of remote gaming. From my tests, you really want to use an Ethernet connection on the host PC, too, to ensure the most stable connection.

Is Howard The Duck unlockable though? © Adult Swim

For connecting players, Parsec’s requirements are even lower . Bandwidth requirements start at 10Mbps download – download being more important for connecting players – and go up to a 30Mbps minimum for silky-smooth 1080p gaming at 60 frames per second. In terms of upload, you only need a stable 2Mbps minimum to play smoothly as Player 2, 3 or 4 which, from my tests, is very playable on a high-speed cable internet connection.

Whether you’re the host or a connecting player, simply download Parsec, set up an account, then you can either share a connection link with friends or add each other as friends from within Parsec to get gaming.

He's right there! Look! © Adam Spragg

Back to the host, they obviously need whatever game you hope to play. Whether it’s the arena-combat hilarity of Duck Game , the competitive party antics of Hidden in Plain Sight , or the co-op beating-’em-up of Streets of Rage 4, Parsec treats connecting players as though they’re additional controllers connected to Player 1’s PC.

Parsec isn’t relegated to controllers, either, meaning keyboard and mouse controls are also possible. That’s because Parsec is effectively remote-desktop software, albeit built specifically with low-latency gaming in mind. This means you absolutely want to trust the people you’re inviting to connect to your computer, and you should absolutely start the game before inviting players to connect.

On the less-disclaimery front, if you don’t have people to play with, Parsec has an Arcade feature that lets you browse the games that the community is playing and join accordingly. You can also share the game you want to play on Arcade for others to join. And if you want to communicate with them, be sure to join Parsec’s Discord (popular voice-chat software that’s also free) to chat as you play.

Speaking of Discord, because the host is sharing their sound, this could be a potential problem for Player 1 hearing their own words echoed back as they chat to connected players on Discord, but thankfully Parsec has an option for eliminating this .

Huntdown is worth it for the synth alone © Easy Trigger Games

Parsec is great for around-the-home use, too. Like Steam Link or Nvidia GameStream , Parsec lets you stream games to other compatible devices on your home network. Unlike Steam Link or Nvidia GameStream, the best results don’t come from using dedicated hardware. In practical terms, Parsec lets you play games that aren’t installed or wouldn’t run on, say, a lower-end laptop from a dedicated gaming machine, and they’re also not locked to a specific gaming ecosystem like Steam or what’s visible in a GeForce Experience library.

Better still, the Parsec Android app has come an incredibly long way. I tested it with tricky turn-based game Gears Tactics recently and it was fantastic over a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection. Most impressive is how the Parsec Android app accurately converts mouse controls to touchscreen commands, meaning I didn’t need to connect a Bluetooth controller or mouse to my tablet to start playing.

On top of this, because Parsec is effectively remote-access software, it’s also great for work applications, like logging into your work computer from home, or connecting to compatible PCs around the home for troubleshooting or, well, whatever you wanna do. Because of the low-latency nature of Parsec, it’s also a great tool for creating impromptu viewing parties with friends or family to ensure everyone’s synced up on a movie or TV show at the same time.

All of the above is the straightforward ways to use Parsec, but with some tech know-how, the right gear and a smidge of patience, you can also use Parsec for replicating local gaming experiences on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. By following this Parsec guide, only the host player has to deal with the finnicky configuration steps, while the connecting players can have an Xbox 360 or Xbox One controller connected to their PC for Xbox One gaming, or a DualShock 4 controller (buffed with DS4Windows ) to connect and play as though their controller is connected to the host’s current-gen console.

The cards are bearing down on you like a freightdeck! © Good Shepherd Entertainment

It’s Parsec’s versatility as a low-latency sharing platform that makes it a fantastic gaming companion. You can play together or against each other in any host-owned games that have local multiplayer. Boost your productivity with remote-working options. Have a viewing party for Netflix movies or a listening party for your latest playlist.

And the gaming application runs deeper than multiplayer. I’m about to start an XCOM: Chimera Squad campaign with dedicated characters to control and tactics to collaborate on, turning a single-player game into ad hoc multiplayer. If a Sekiro boss fight is too tough, tag in a mate via Parsec to show you how to swing. Or tap into the possibilities of a ‘Let’s Play’ where the connecting viewers can actually play, just like you would if you were passing the controller between lives.

Parsec wasn’t designed with pandemic restrictions in mind, but it’s certainly great to know that there’s a free way to play with friends or family in a way that, at least in terms of responsiveness, feels like they’re right there with you.