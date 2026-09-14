The Man Who Writes in a Language Only He Can Read

He draws his flight sequence out by hand, and then, over the top of the shapes, he writes. Not notes. Instructions to himself, in a private shorthand that nobody else on the circuit could make sense of if they tried. “No one can read my writing,” he says, “and I can't read their print, so they can keep it.”

Davidson features in Episode 1 of What We Know, alongside SamSam Thubane, Damian Willemse, Courtnae Paul and Boipelo Awuah, an episode built around the idea that creativity is what gets South Africans through the moments that should, by rights, break them. For Davidson, that creativity doesn't look like invention or flair. It looks like a man hunched over a piece of paper, writing left foot, right foot, roll left with a negative flick, into the margins of a fifteen-figure aerobatic sequence, until his hand knows something his conscious mind hasn't caught up to yet.

Pat Davidson © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Most of the field has moved on from this. There's software for it now, programmes like Open Aero that draw the lines for you, clean and precise, no room for a shaky hand or a smudged word. Davidson has tried it and put it down. “Me personally, I don't enjoy it. I like to write it down. I like to know what I've written down.” Ask him why and he doesn't reach for anything mystical. It's simpler than that. “It's a memory thing. You write it down, it goes into your head.” The pen isn't decoration on the process. It is the process. Writing it by hand is how the sequence stops being information and becomes instinct, filed away somewhere past thought, ready to fire without him having to go looking for it.

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That distinction, between knowing something and having it written into you, is the whole of this piece, and Davidson didn't have to wait for a competition to prove it. It happened to him low over a runway in a Harvard, the same aircraft he did his very first solo in, at an altitude where there is no time left to think your way out of anything.

He was coming round after a manoeuvre, lower than usual, lined up 45 degrees off the runway for reasons he still can't explain, when something on the dash caught his eye. The fuel pressure gauge, sitting on zero. He started to pitch up. The engine died as he did it. Twenty, thirty feet off the deck, drifting away from the strip, no power, no time. What came next wasn't a decision so much as a sequence running itself. He banked, took the aircraft through the undercarriage gate without the hydraulics to do it properly, got one wheel down, felt the other drag out partially behind it, and put the Harvard down clean. “The touchdown was smooth,” he says, almost bored by his own description of it, before admitting the truth of what had actually happened in those eight to ten seconds. “I didn't remember anything.”

His father, watching from the ground, ran over asking who had pulled the pitch back, who had done what, in what order. Davidson genuinely couldn't tell him. Every reflex that saved his life that day had been written into him somewhere long before he needed it, the same way that sequence card gets written into his hand before a competition run. He wasn't reading the moment. The moment was already in there, waiting.

It's worth sitting with how strange that is. This is a sport that punishes improvisation without mercy. Davidson says as much himself: the pilots who die are, almost without exception, the ones who tried something they hadn't rehearsed, at a height they hadn't planned for. And yet the thing that keeps him alive inside all that rigid discipline is an act that looks, from the outside, almost artistic. A man alone with a pen, translating a life-or-death sequence into a language of his own making. Not because it's original. Because it's his, and because in the seconds when there's no time left to think, his is the only language his body will listen to.

There's more where this came from, the six titles, the world championship in Osaka, the father who taught him to fly before he taught him to drive, and the rest of it lives across the full episode, alongside four other South Africans who turned the same instinct into their own version of getting through.