Pauline Ferrand-Prévot makes history with 4th cycling world title in 2022

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has written another chapter in the history books as the French rider won the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships race in Veneto, Italy, to secure her fourth world title in 2022 after previously winning the cross-country olympic, cross-country short track and cross-country marathon rainbow jerseys.

In the 2014-2015 season, Ferrand-Prévot, 23 at the time, became the first cyclist to simultaneously hold world titles in all three disciplines after winning the road race world title in 2014, and the XCO cross-country and cyclocross world titles in 2015, as well as being part of the French team that won 2014, 2015 and 2016 world titles.

She was diagnosed with double iliac artery endofibrosis in 2018 and had two separate surgeries in 2019 and 2020, from which she recovered fully to pick up even more XCO and XCM world titles.

Ferrand-Prévot was already the rainbow jersey holder in XCO, XCC and XCM © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Going into Saturday's race, she held 2022 world titles in XCC short track and XCO cross-country, which she won in August at Les Gets in France , together with the XCM marathon title she won in Haderslev, Denmark in September - the first woman to win all three titles in the same season.

Saturday's gravel race saw the elite women tackle a 140km route from Vicenza to Cittadella with 32 percent unpaved roads, 24 percent hard gravel, 1 percent cobbles, 10 percent hard surface and 31 percent asphalt, plus 700m of elevation.

Ferrand-Prévot was amongst the leaders throughout most of the arduous race and she sensed a chance to cement her legacy further by leading a group of four to break clear from the rest of the field late on.

With the Reims native urging her fellow riders to keep the pace fast at the front, she then held her nerve in the final kilometres to edge out Switzerland's Sina Frei in a thrilling sprint finish.

"I think I did a perfect race. In the beginning, it was quite fast and technical. I tried to go with the break and, finally, could stay at the front. Then, I tried to motivate the girls to ride with me," she said. "I knew if it was a sprint finish with a small group, I could win. I was feeling strong. It was exactly what I was waiting for. I'm just happy. I like winning. I take it day-by-day and I just want to enjoy this podium."