Oscar Niemeyer remains one of the most important architects in modern history. The Brazilian visionary, who died in 2012 aged almost 105 years old, elevated modern architecture beyond the realms of function and created buildings that are works of art and express the highest attributes of humanity.

His work with reinforced concrete in particular created new architectural forms and possibilities, eschewing the tyranny of angles to create waves and swooping arches of such soaring beauty that they represent nothing less than physical poetry.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the Skateboarding action on all your devices! Get the app here

+4

Obviously, that makes a lot of his buildings absolutely next-level banging to skate.

If only, if only…

Although Niemeyer worked internationally, his work is most associated with his beloved Brazil, particularly the capital city Brasilia, where his works dominate the skyline, and with which he is synonymous.

I am not attracted to straight angles or to the straight line, hard and inflexible, created by man. I am attracted to free-flowing, sensual curves Oscar Ribeiro de Almeida Niemeyer Soares Filho

All Brazilian skaters are familiar with Niemeyer’s designs: many of the contours look like they must have been designed with skateability in mind. However, almost all of Niemeyer’s constructions are considered to be part of Brazilian national heritage and therefore off-limits, not just to skaters but to any non-pedestrian.

Which makes this project all the more remarkable: two Brazilian skating legends Pedro Barros and Murilo Peres set off on a once-in-a-lifetime skate tour around some of the master’s most iconic works, from Belo Horizonte to São Paulo and, of course, Brasilia itself.

+4

The result is Concrete Dreams, a never-to-be-repeated collaboration between the artist’s estate and Red Bull which allows us to savour the majestic forms of an unbridled architectural genius in the way only skateboarders can.