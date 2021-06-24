Today’s photography lesson is brought to you by Red Bull Illume winners

Getting the perfect photograph isn’t an exact science. It takes planning, creativity, years of experience and occasionally that little bit of luck on your side.

This year’s Red Bull Illume will once again showcase the very best action sports photographers from around the globe as they battle it out with their very best shots to pick up the much sought-after accolades.

To tie in with this year’s edition, renowned photographers and former Illume winners Lorenz Holder and Philip Platzer passed on their knowledge for capturing that snapshot moment.

1. Try to find that creative spark

Creativity can come from anywhere. For Holder, it never comes from staring at a blank canvas thinking what to shoot next. Instead, it’s about getting outside and getting inspired.

As he put it: “The creativity always finds me in the most weird situations, something was passing and I was like, ‘woah, what was that’. I see something and think that’s something unusual that caught my attention. When my brain gets triggered, I think this could be a photo opportunity.”

Lorenz Holder at the Red Bull Illume 2019 indoor exhibition © Red Bull Illume 2020

2. Be open minded

Having tunnel vision and being set in your ways can often prove smothering on the creative process. Platzer’s advice is to be open minded at all times – you never know when your next great picture is around the corner.

“Being open minded will help a lot,” he said. “There is lots of inspiration outside these days with social media, almost too much sometimes. So, be looking outside.”

3. Don’t be afraid to be influenced by others

In that vein, you don’t always have to be a one of a kind when approaching your photography. There is no shame in being influenced by others, sometimes that can simply act as the necessary spark for your own creativity.

“It’s not a bad idea to be influenced by something and get inspiration and try to shoot something similar,” explained Platzer.” Then it turns out to be your own work anyway. It’s a good starting point that you see pictures and think I want to produce stuff like this.”

Visualise your concept © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

4. Patience is of the essence

Getting the right picture can take weeks, months, even years but the trick is don’t rush it. One of Holder’s Red Bull Illume -winning images is of snowboarder Xaver Hoffman on a giant satellite dish in the dark.

It began with him stumbling across the satellite dish. He recalled: “I was fascinated by the structure. I played around with the exposure… and then I photoshopped a snowboarder to try to visualise the concept. So, I knew where I wanted to shoot it from and what conditions I needed. At the end, it came pretty close to what I had in mind. So, when something gets your attention, you go there again and again and again, and other ideas develop.”

Never underestimate hard work and tenacity © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Illume

5. Having a bit of luck on your side

Both Holder and Platzer admit there can be an element of luck involved when snapping a good photograph, although some of that luck can be forced through hard work and tenacity.

With Platzer’s Illume winner of the stunning balloon swing ride, much of it was down to planning, adapting and his exquisite skills with the camera in hand. But he added: “The winning shot was the very last jump. I told him I was on the left, if you jump out turn a little bit to me, which gave this picture a playful mood. In the end, I was lucky. It was one of the toughest shootings ever.”

The belly of the beast © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Content Pool

6. Choose the right time

One of Holder’s most iconic images is skateboarder Vladik Scholz pictured in the belly of a viaduct in the UK, the bewildering image making it unclear to the viewer whether you’re looking up, down or across.

That image was all about timing as Holder explained: “I thought when should I shoot this. In summer time, grass comes out of the arches. So maybe in winter time when there are no leaves and grass stuff. The bonus to winter time is the sun is lower so, when the sun is lower, it also reached the upper arches.”

7. Don’t be afraid to fail

Even the best photographers don’t get it right every time, and it can, at times, be a painstaking process to capture an image that works.

Platzer said: “Even failure is an important part of it. Shoot something… it’s not working out and you go home. You think something is missing and you think about it, look at the pictures and try to figure out what is going wrong, what is missing to make it a really, really good photograph.”

Red Bull Illume winner Philip Platzer © Red Bull Illume 2020

8. Finding the right image for Illume

Entering your photograph in the right category for Illume is an art form in itself, trying to assess where you might be most likely to pick up an award.

Each photographer has a different approach. Detailing his own, Holder said: “When you have an image like this, choosing the right category for your image is really crucial. I print out my images on the walls and put duct tape on it, this is my masterpiece category, this could work here. I get a really big mess!”

Click here to enter your own images to Red Bull Illume 2021. Submissions are open until the end of July.