This is Playstation 5
© Sony
Sony just announced their new next-gen console - and it looks pretty amazing.
Sony unveiled their new next-gen console Playstation 5 for the first time at the Future of Gaming event - together with some of the upcoming games and gear to the console. The titles showcased at the event included Resident Evil 8, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West. Sony also announced a Pulse 3D wireless headset to the PS5.
The biggest reveal of all, however, was the console itself. It resembles the new DualSense controller quite a bit with a futuristic look that takes a clear turn from previous Playstation consoles. Playstation 5 can be placed both vertically and horizontally and comes in two versions: a standard model with a Blu-ray drive and one model which is discless, relying entirely on downloads.
If you want to look at all the games and all the tech & gear, watch the entire press conference here 👇