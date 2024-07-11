<Watch> Jordy Smith Chasing Epic Swells On Home Shores

Currently ranked number seven on the elite World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, South African Jordy Smith takes us on a swell-chasing journey through the best surf spots along his 2700km home coastline.

A Cinematic Surf Experience

Filmed over two years, ‘Plus 27’— named after South Africa’s international dialling code +27 — is an action-heavy surf film that captures the essence of SA's best spots. The film was brought to life by Nick Christy, a South African videographer and editor who has travelled and worked with Jordy for years. Together, they’ve created a film that stitches together never-before-seen footage from iconic and secret surf spots, showcasing breathtaking surf sessions in an artistic and cinematic style.

The Best Spots At Prime Time

From Dias Beach near Cape Point to Smith’s beloved J-Bay, and all the way up to Scottburgh Pipe in KwaZulu-Natal, ‘Plus 27’ highlights the best waves on this coast. The film also features spectacular sessions from Dunes near Noordhoek, with a few secret spots sprinkled in between.

Nick Christy explains, “It’s an action-packed South African surf film featuring only South African surfers. Viewers can expect to see the best waves ever seen on this coast. Over two years, the crew surfed each spot on the best swell and with the best conditions.”

Local Is 'Lekker'

‘Plus 27’ doesn’t just spotlight Jordy Smith. The film also includes appearances from renowned surfers like Mikey February, Dale Staples, Luke Thompson, James Ribbink, Brandon Jackson, Dan- and Josh Redman. Each surfer brings their unique style and energy, adding to the film's dynamic feel.

A Film for Everyone

While the film is a must-watch for surfers, it’s also crafted to captivate a broader audience. ‘Plus 27’ offers a look at the preparation and passion behind the sport. It showcases early morning missions, phone calls with SA surfing legends like Jason Ribbink, and the camaraderie among the surfers.

Exclusive Premiere and Release

“I’m excited to share the film with a broader audience finally,” Smith says. Initially premiered at an exclusive screening at Billy’s Beach in St Francis Bay in December 2023, the film is now ready for the world to see. “There are some epic sessions, including one up the KZN South Coast at a dredging right-hand sand bottom point break offering multiple stand-up barrel sections!”