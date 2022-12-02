Everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It’s fascinating to see how the Pokemon franchise has managed to stay relevant for all these years and continues to engage older fans while seeking to gain a whole new generation of followers. Whether it is through its evergreen card game, its variety of video content or its enormous range of games - the Pokemon franchise is alive and well at the ripe age of 26 years.

With its latest game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, developers, Game Freak, have sought to break down any barriers to a truly free exploration of its open world. The minute you leave the tutorial level, you can race in pretty much any direction you see fit, even to extremely high-level areas and crash into majorly difficult trainers. While this wouldn’t be recommended for most, if you are looking to rapidly increase the difficulty of the game and quickly acquire bucketloads of experience then you can do so.

Not to worry, the game does a good job of guiding you through what is the suggested path, so you won’t bump into anything too tough unless you actively explore away from the recommended route. This open exploration makes the game feel much “bigger” since you don’t feel like you are simply following a set track.

Exploration is further enhanced by your legendary Pokemon (depending on whether you own Violet or Scarlet) which you can ride and can be further enhanced with upgrades that allow it to swim, dash and climb. The issue however is that even with over 400 Pokemon to collect in the game, the world feels decidedly empty. To be fair, it’s a vast improvement from previous Pokemon titles like Legends: Arceus, but we know that Nintendo is capable of open-world games with much more content and variety like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

This emptiness is exacerbated when you enter new towns, excited to explore the streets and landmarks and interact with new and colourful NPCs only to realise that most of the buildings are empty facades that you cannot enter and most of the NPCs have single lines of dialogue that add very little to the story. While the towns mostly have distinct pallets and landmarks that allow them to be easily recognisable and distinct, it feels like so much more could’ve been done to make the player’s time in each town more memorable.

The fact that the NPCs are so one-dimensional is such a pity since the main characters are excellent and add so much depth to the story and overall enjoyment of the game. The main quest is divided into three main stories which allow for some unique narrative options which I feel the developers did a great job of exploring.

As with much of the game, I can’t say too many good things without another minor gripe popping up, this time with character customization. While there are a ton of cool character customization options, for some reason we are stuck with only four skin tones and four pretty ugly uniforms which you can’t change throughout the game. This trivializes the value of spending any time customizing your character's hat, backpack or any other items when you still have the same uniform on from the start of the game.

The battle system shows several learnings from previous Pokemon games and seeks to further innovate with a new system called Terastallizing. This allows you to provide one of your Pokemon with a superpowered monotype (not to mention a cool hat). This monotype allows for some innovative combinations that would be impossible in the normal game world. Want an electric pokemon with a water type? Grass with fire? You are free to experiment and find your favourite combination. These power-ups can be found by exploring the world of Paldea or by completing Tera raids - the end game content of the game.

These raids are 4 player, time-limited events and are a heap of fun - when not bugged down by technical issues.

This is unfortunately true of most of Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet. Some of these issues include inconsistent frame rates, lighting that seems to randomly switch on or off, characters popping in or out, animations simply stopping altogether and the occasional clipping issue as your character gets stuck in a wall. Much of this would be more forgivable if the game were more of a graphical spectacle, but the fact is much of the world is low resolution and with limited characters or features so we should expect better.

It’s really difficult to truly give a final verdict to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since there is so much good stuff here, but also a ton of niggles. Do these niggles represent anything game-breaking? No. Do they prevent this game from being the best experience it could be? Definitely.

In the end, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a good game that would certainly have benefited from a few extra months of polishing to work out the kinks. We can only hope that the developers intend to fix these issues in a post-launch patch because without the aforementioned bugs and technical issues Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is an otherwise fun and delightful game that Pokemon fans both new and old should enjoy.