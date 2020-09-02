Pot Pourri is !Sooks’ colourful and high energy return to the house scene

As the cold winter months begin to pass us by and we find our daydreams filled with thoughts of spring dancefloors, the already productive local house scene begins to kick itself into release overdrive. One of the standout drops of recent weeks was the latest EP from Eswatini born & raised, but heavily South African beloved, house act !Sooks . Known for producing high impact grooves full of energy and often packed with a dark and menacing atmosphere, his newest release lands on of the biggest imprints in global house music: Atjazz Record Company.

The Pot Pourri EP is his first output since his debut album Symmetry which found its home on House Afrika’s groundbreaking Mzansi House compilation series. It immediately became a dance floor favourite and was favoured by DJs looking for peak-time house tracks. He describes the reception the album received as “amazing. I really didn’t expect that much. I felt really nervous in the build up to it as a debut always has a lot of pressure on it, so the reaction felt great.”

His gig schedule began to fill up rapidly afterwards, including spots on landmark events like Jullian Gomes’ World Without End night at And where he played on a bill alongside titans like Kat La Kat, Gomes, Rocco and Themba.It was a short time after the above mentioned gig where he was personally introduced to Atjazz by Jullian at Black Coffee’s Deep In The City event in Soweto, setting up the line of communication which would lead to the submission of this release.

!Sooks © El Dee Photography

Running at 4 tracks long Pot Pourri is a subtly improved and refined approach to the !Sooks sound. There is still a sense of energy and impact, but where Symmetry felt menacing Pot Pourri feels bright. This is on prime display on the Lazarusman featuring first track "Imagine", as the recognisable sharp stabs of percussion are laid over rolling melodic elements that would make the track equally as suitable for daytime festivals as for midnight clubs. Lazarus also proves he is in as fine form as ever with an introspective vocal addition to the track centred around the idea of confrontations and conversations with one’s own identity.

This segways into "Dyer Groove" which is another child of the producers love affair with the guitar, something which was also noticeable on Symmetry. The instrumental addition, which comes courtesy of fellow countryman & artist Sihlangu Sibz, adds a dimension of longing emotion that blends seamlessly with the EPs other elements. "W.S.G (West Side Groove)" is the last and probably highest energy track in the listing, showcasing !Sooks expert use of anticipation as a way to build the needed atmosphere for big dancefloors. Sandwiched in between these two is an interlude titled "JBIY (Just Believe In Yourself)", a beautiful ambient composition that drifts between charming and delightful feels in a way that feels really organic and colourful. The placement of the track, breaking up Dyer Groove and W.S.G as opposed to at the beginning of the listing, is also a nice move of sequencing that gives the release a more unique flow.

When quizzed on the EP title !Sooks explains “Pot pourri is a mixture of dried petals that together create a gentle, natural scent. I feel the songs on this release work in the same way, there is a connectedness and common theme that help evoke similar feelings but in different ways. The production is also a bit more organic, I stripped my approach back and used less elements like effects to create a sound I felt fit more naturally on ARCO and would be to Martin’s [Atjazz] tastes.”

It’s been just over a year between the release of his debut album and this EP, but the producer is vocal that it will be a much shorter wait for future music. With another EP on a top South African label in the final stages of mastering and a growing bag of ideas and productions laying the foundations of a sophomore album, there is much to be excited about for fans of Eswatini’s brightest shining house star.