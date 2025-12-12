Project Motor Racing: Everything you need to know about the racing game

Attention racing game fans, because this autumn you can expect Project Motor Racing , a new racing simulation that has what it takes to take the genre by storm. Read on to find out when the game will be released, what you can expect and who is behind it.

01 All classes and vehicles in Project Motor Racing at a glance

Project Motor Racing offers an extensive fleet of vehicles © GIANTS Software

Project Motor Racing offers a variety of vehicle classes and the vehicles they contain, ranging from historic sports cars to modern GT and prototype vehicles.

Class: LMDH

Lamborghini SC63 LMDH

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar

Porsche 963

(still unknown)

Class: GT3

Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II

Lamborghini Huaracán GT3 EVO2

Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 (2022)

Ford Mustang GT3

Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)

Mercedes-AMG GT3

Acura NSX GT3 EVO 22

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

(still unknown)

Class: GT4

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT4

Ford Mustang GT4

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

(still unknown)

Class: MX-5 Trophy

Mazda MX-5 SPEC

Class: GT

Lister Storm

Saleen S7-R

Lamborghini Murciélage R-GT

Aston Martin DBR9

(still unknown)

Class: N-GT

Gillet Vertigo

Mosler MT900R

TVR Tuscan T400R

Morgan Aero 8

Marcos Mantara LM600

Porsche 911 GT3-RSR

(still unknown)

Class: LMP

Audi R8 (LMP900)

Panoz LMP1 Roadster S

(still unknown)

Class: GT1

Panoz Esperante GTR-1

Porsche 911 GT1-98

(still unknown)

Class: Group C

Porsche 962C

Mazda 787B

(still unknown)

Class: Sportscar 70

Lola T70 MK3B GT

Porsche 917K

Class: GTO

Roush Mercury Cougar XR-7

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IMSA GTO

Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO

Mazda RX-7

Class: 964 Trophy

Toyota GR010 Hybrid LMDh (2023)

Acura ARX-06 LMDh (2023)

Cadillac Northstar LMP-02 LMP (2002)

Mercedes-Benz Sauber C9 Group C (1989)

02 All tracks in Project Motor Racing

Project Motor Racing starts with a manageable selection of tracks, which is significantly expanded by 28 track layouts. All courses in the racing simulation are based on the "True2Track" system, which features dynamic weather and atmospheric conditions, dynamic racing and drying lines and a 24-hour day/night cycle.

All tracks at a glance:

Circuit Zolder (1 layout)

Circuit Spa-Francorchamps (1 layout)

Nürburgring Nordschleife (1 layout)

Nürburgring 24 Hours (1 layout)

Nürburgring GP circuit (2 layouts)

Northhampton (3 layouts)

Lime Rock Park (3 layouts)

Daytona (1 layout)

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (1 layout)

Sebring Raceway (3 layouts)

Mount Panorama Circuit - Bathurst (1 layout)

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit (1 layout)

Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Sao Paolo (1 layout)

(at least four more circuits to be announced)

03 Project Motor Racing Release: When will the game be released?

Project Motor Racing will be released in autumn 2025 © GIANTS Software

On 24 June, the developer studio revealed the release date for Project Motor Racing. The new racing simulation will be released on 25 November 2025 . The racer will be released on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and pre-orders are now possible.

04 Career mode unveiled

In a developer update and new YouTube video , the team behind Project Motor Racing has presented the career mode in detail and revealed which modding functions the racing simulation will offer.

The career mode is designed to provide a realistic experience. © GIANTS Software

The team's aim was to offer a gaming experience in career mode that makes players feel like professional racing drivers. The career presents itself as an authentic motorsport economy : it's not about winning every race. There are no vehicles that you unlock as prizes.

At the beginning, you decide on one of three paths that will influence the budget of your racing team : Journeyman Driver, Professional Level or Global Operation. With the latter option, you can compete right at the top against the best drivers and teams. You then determine the home of your racing team, which affects the prices for cars and the entry fee for events. In theory, all content is available right from the start.

05 Modding in Project Motor Racing

Fans of realistic racing games can look forward to first-class modding functions : The proven GIANTS engine ensures that comprehensive mod support is available on all platforms right from the release.

The official GIANTS editor allows all user-created content to be submitted directly to the game via the UGC portal. Every mod submitted is first checked by the development team before it is released for download.

The legendary circuit in Zolder is part of the programme. © GIANTS Software

"Project Motor Racing utilises the same powerful modding system that is used in our Farming Simulator. This gives racing game modding enthusiasts the opportunity to customise and extend their gaming experience," reveals Boris Stefan, CSO and Publishing Director at GIANTS Software.

With more than 4.5 billion downloads via the well-known ModHub and a long history of supporting creative gaming communities, GIANTS Software is now bringing its extensive modding expertise to racing. Project Motor Racing players can now create their own personalised racing experience through user-generated content.

06 Who is behind the game?

Project Motor Racing is being developed by the young development studio Straight4 Studios , based in the British capital of London. The new racing game marks the studio's debut work, but don't let that put you off, as the team already has plenty of relevant experience:

None other than Ian Bell , CEO of Straight4 Studios, is in charge. And the name should be very familiar to genre fans, as Bell was responsible for the GTR and Project Cars series in the past.

Project Motor Racing will be a realistic racing simulation © GIANTS Software

"With our focussed approach and what we believe is the most authentic driving model we've ever developed, Project Motor Racing is both a nod to the rich heritage of the genre and a big step into the next era of simulation," reveals Ian Bell.

The racing game is published by GIANTS Software , the makers of the Farming Simulator series. But GIANTS are contributing far more than just their publishing skills.

07 The technology of Project Motor Racing

Project Motor Racing is based on the publisher's GIANTS engine , which is known above all for its realistic physics and detailed graphics. This should ensure unique, realistic driving behaviour at 720 Hertz in the upcoming racing simulation.

Sim racing fans should get their money's worth with Project Motor Racing © GIANTS Software

In combination with the natural, non-linear accelerator pedal control, precise force feedback taken directly from the track rod and optimised support for peripheral devices, sim racing fans can apparently look forward to a real treat here.

Another advantage of the game engine is its high level of modifiability , which opens the door for the mod community to independently add new content to Project Motor Racing in the future.

08 How realistic will Project Motor Racing be?

Project Motor Racing is set to become an ultra-realistic racing simulation. Whether the title can compete with real sim racing heavyweights is difficult to judge at present. However, the approach already sounds extremely promising: visible G-forces, heat haze, braking forces and dirt on the racing cars should ensure an authentic experience.

Newcomers should also get their money's worth in Project Motor Racing © GIANTS Software

Added to this is the "True2Track" system , which is designed to realistically reflect the characteristics of each individual track. The gaming experience is rounded off by various systems such as dynamic weather conditions, adaptive racing and dry lines and a 24-hour day/night cycle.

To ensure that everything is also good in terms of realism, renowned racing professionals are already testing the upcoming luxury racer as part of the "Factory Driver Programme" to ensure helpful feedback for the driving behaviour of each car and thus achieve an authentic driving experience.

09 70 vehicles in 10 racing classes

Project Motor Racing comes with a selected fleet of 70 vehicles from a total of 10 racing classes . This means that old rust buckets, with which most racing games start, are missing here, as are exotic cars that nobody drives anyway.

Instead, you can expect LMDh hypercars, GT racing cars from the turn of the century, modern GT3 racing cars or sports cars from the 1970s from renowned manufacturers such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin or Audi.

70 cars from 10 classes are playable. © GIANTS Software

A special feature of the game are the 4-class races, in which cars from four different classes compete simultaneously.

With regard to the track selection, the development team has currently confirmed 27 courses from all over the world, which will find their way into the game thanks to photorealistic scans down to the smallest detail. However, a concrete track list is still pending, as is a vehicle list.

10 What game modes are available?

Project Motor Racing is designed to appeal to ambitious sim racers as well as racing game newcomers. To this end, the simulation offers a wide range of game modes and driving aids.

In terms of modes, a single-player career, online multiplayer races, ranked events and full race weekends have already been confirmed.

The developers plan to reveal further details in the coming weeks and months as Project Motor Racing slowly approaches release.