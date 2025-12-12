Project Motor Racing test: The hottest racing simulation of 2025?

The 2025 gaming year ends with a real highlight for racing game fans: With Project Motor Racing , a brand new racing simulation from Straight4 Studios is racing to the starting line, aiming to take on established competitors such as Assetto Corsa or Gran Turismo 7. Will the developer studio's debut title make it to the top straight away?

01 Project Motor Racing: Realism meets accessibility

The newly founded development studio Staight4 Studios describes Project Motor Racing as a "motorsport experience for everyone". The new racing simulation not only aims to appeal to die-hard sim racing fans, but also to pick up casual virtual racing drivers and combine realism with accessibility.

Project Motor Racing plays very realistically © GIANTS Software

As we roll out of the pit lane for the first outlap in free practice in the GT3 class at the time-honoured Nürburgring, the new luxury racer makes it unmistakably clear: this is no soft-pedalled simcade experience. This is virtual motorsport that sets new standards in terms of driving physics .

After all, the developers have worked with numerous racing drivers and professionals to create a precise and realistic gaming experience and have developed a new physics engine that simulates every aspect of the virtual car bodies realistically.

Newcomers taking their first steps in Project Motor Racing will initially have to rethink their approach: there is no braking or steering assistance on offer here, nor is there a rewind function that can iron out any driving errors in no time at all. However, if you like, you can make your virtual racing life a little easier with various driving aids such as ABS, traction control or a virtual racing line.

And yet: the focus is clearly on realism. The cars have a realistic weight and, depending on the respective class, are extremely cumbersome to manoeuvre around corners. PMR punishes driving errors mercilessly - and that's fun!

____________________________________________________________________________________________

02 Pure realism

Project Motor Racing is therefore a genuine racing simulation that aims to authentically depict motorsport. Unlike Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Motorsport, you won't find any production cars here that you might come across on the road on your way to the supermarket.

The cockpit perspective makes for intense racing © Phil Briel / GIANTS Software

The racer virtually reproduces a total of 13 racing classes. These range from bitchy sports cars from the 1970s to GT3 cars, as seen in the DTM, to LMP prototypes from endurance races such as the 24h Nürburgring.

The racing game does an excellent job of realising the characteristics of the different classes virtually. Keeping the venomous Porsche 917K, which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970, on the track is like walking a tightrope.

In contrast, the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2, which is used by ABT Sportsline in the DTM , for example, is much more accessible. However, this does not mean that the races are a walk in the park.

Project Motor Racing aims to win over fans of realistic racing games © GIANTS Software

Especially as the dynamic weather, tyre temperatures and other factors have a noticeable effect on the grip and therefore the handling of the cars. All in all, Project Motor Racing has created a coherent and absolutely realistic driving physics that doesn't have to hide behind top dogs such as Assetto Corsa and the like and fulfils even the most demanding sim racing requirements.

03 The career mode of Project Motor Racing

The centrepiece for solo players in Project Motor Racing is the career mode, which also focuses on an authentic experience. Instead of regularly unlocking new cars, the racing game aims to depict a classic motorsport economy.

What does that mean? At the start of the career, you create your own racing team and decide on one of three paths, which has a direct influence on the budget. You therefore decide for yourself whether you want to start at the top with little money in a lower class or with massive resources.

You also need to decide on the sponsorship model. This has a direct impact on the revenue generated in each race. As a "rolling billboard", for example, a flat-rate amount is paid per event, but the position in the race has no effect whatsoever. In contrast, however, this lump sum can also be reduced, while big cash bonuses are awarded for race victories. These can then be invested in new racing cars, which open up access to new championships, classes and events.

However, this selection carries a certain risk. This is because participation in championships requires a certain entry fee, while you also have to pay for any damage to the vehicle out of your own pocket in order to be allowed to compete in the next event.

We start qualifying at the Nürburgring © Phil Briel / GIANTS Software

And so it is easily possible to manoeuvre your own racing team out of the race even before the second event: If you choose a starting race car that is too expensive and damage it at the start, you could drive your own team to financial ruin and ensure that your career is over just as quickly as it began. (Yes, we actually managed that on our first attempt).

This model provides excitement, even though the career mode of Project Motor Racing is quite dry and ultimately you just string together race after race and championship after championship.

04 Challenges and multiplayer

Away from the career, Project Motor Racing offers a variety of challenges for solo players, which are divided into two categories: In the works driver challenges, there are various requirements to fulfil.

Sometimes you have to survive on the track in a slippery Group C racing car without driving aids, sometimes you have to survive on the Nordschleife in a hypercar prototype.

Wet conditions pose a particular challenge © Phil Briel / GIANTS Software

In the endurance hall, on the other hand, the name says it all: can you complete 43 laps at Spa, 50 laps at Sebring or 10 laps on the Nordschleife without making any mistakes and end up at the top of the podium? Varied? Yes, although the only rewards here are places in the online leaderboards. That's not really motivating in the long run.

The multiplayer of Project Motor Racing

The focus of Project Motor Racing is clearly on the multiplayer mode. There is plenty of variety on offer here. For example, there are scheduled ranking list and social events to choose from, which start on set days and times.

Anyone who registers for one of the events will be matched with players who are at the same skill level at the start, which should ensure fairer races. Social races are particularly suitable for fast games and include 15-minute sprint races. Ranked events, on the other hand, last 20 to 60 minutes and allow players to climb up the leaderboards, which are also included in monthly championships.

Customised online lobbies are also possible © GIANTS Software

New tiers can then be unlocked depending on the results. For example, online multiplayer races in the Group C or LMDh class are only possible once you have made a name for yourself in online mode.

Does Project Motor Racing offer cross-play? Yes! PMR can also be played cross-platform between PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The racing simulation also features a harmonious penalty system and a fair play reward to improve equality of opportunity. This clearly shows how much thought the development team has put into establishing Project Motor Racing in the online community in the long term.

Online events start at set times. © GIANTS Software

However, in order to be able to take part in the ranking list events in the first place, you first have to successfully complete a licence test, which is really quite a challenge. The entry hurdle is therefore extremely high.

05 Project Motor Racing: How good are the controller controls?

A racing simulation naturally needs to be played with the right setup and steering wheel. But Project Motor Racing is also being released for consoles, which inevitably raises the question: How good are the controller controls?

The racer offers extensive settings for players who drive with a controller. These include customisable dead zones and sensitivities that allow you to adjust the steering precisely to your personal driving experience. The steering is programmed so that the intensity of the steering movement increases with the duration of the stick movement, which ensures excellent control.

Project Motor Racing is also easy to play with a controller. © GIANTS Software

In addition, the button assignment of the gamepad can be freely configured, which makes it possible to assign driving aids such as brake balance or traction control or the digital dashboard to the desired buttons and use them in the race.

Project Motor Racing handles the driving behaviour with a controller extremely well, although the steering does take some time to get used to. If you take this time, however, you can also burn very good lap times into the virtual tarmac with a gamepad. Even if the driving experience with a controller doesn't quite match the precision of a steering wheel, the controls are impressive thanks to the wide range of customisation options and practical features.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

06 Project Motor Racing Test: Conclusion

Project Motor Racing is already convincing on release, even though the new racing simulation still has room for improvement in terms of scope. Especially the convincing physics engine and the successful handling should appeal to racing game fans with a penchant for realism.

The new racer cuts a very good figure on the track and plays pleasantly crisp, but without overtaxing genre newcomers. The new racing game is also technically impressive. With just over 70 racing cars and 28 locations, there is still room for improvement in terms of content, but this may change quickly in the near future.

It will be particularly interesting to see what the community does with the extensive mod functions of the racing simulation. From licensed liveries and new tracks to completely customised game modes, almost anything is conceivable here, which makes the racing game all the more attractive.