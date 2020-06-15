Sony’s PlayStation 5 Reveal - Everything You Need to Know

At long-last, after remaining (mostly) patient, gamers were treated to the much-awaited and long overdue reveal of the PlayStation 5, as well as Sony’s line-up of new titles to grace us in the near future. If you weren’t one of the millions who tuned in for Thursday’s reveal, or perhaps missed the plethora of memes on social media, we’ve got you covered.

Spanning over an hour, the presentation kicked off with a host of game announcements that formed the majority of the showcase. Fans were treated to the news that GTA:V would be heading to the PS5, and really we should just take a moment to appreciate that its managed to span three whole console generations! While there isn’t a firm release date, its slated to arrive in 2021, so GTA fans needn’t wait too long to buy the game for the billionth time. Some new Gran Turismo 7 gameplay was also showed off, giving us an impressive look into the new title which should please the racing fans among us. In a nice throwback to well-loved characters, new games will also be released from the Ratchet & Clank, Oddworld, and Little Big Planet franchises and they all look pretty stellar, so fans should be more than pleased with what’s to come. My personal favourite fan service moment, however, was the news that PS3 exclusive Demon’s Souls is indeed getting the remake treatment, and one only needs to check out in-game screenshots to see the amazing overhaul this game is getting.

Our first look at Spider-Man Miles Morales © Supplied

On the brand-new game front, there was plenty of fresh IP on show. Most appealing to me was the reveal of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a third-person adventure title with a beautiful art style and the cutest little forest creatures which will apparently follow a story-driven formula- consider me sold. Project Athia, the new Square Enix offering, also looked promising as it showed off action-adventure-esque gameplay in an open world fantasy setting. We also got a proper look at Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is setting up to be a truly unique and kinda creepy offering when it makes its way to the PS5. Other new titles such as Solar Ash, Returnal, and Stray, a game where you explore a futuristic world as a cat, also proved to be rather intriguing. Then, there was Bugsnax…. Look, just check out the reveal trailer on YouTube, stare confusingly at the screen, and prepare to have the theme song stuck in your head like a persistent earworm. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Kena Bridge of Spirits © Supplied

Of course, the showcase had its fair share of bigger reveals. After lots of buzz from the rumour mill, we finally got confirmation of Resident Evil 8: Village, the follow-up to 2017’s Biohazard. Its got creepy atmosphere in spades, a grizzly Chris Redfield, and werewolves- so mark that one in your diary. It was also revealed that a standalone expansion to 2018’s Spider-Man is on its way, this time putting you in the shoes of Miles Morales, and should be available on PS5 by the end of this year (and yes, despite the controversy, it is its own game and not a bundled DLC). To round off the game reveals, Sony chose none other than Aloy to wow the crowd as they premiered Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the 2017 PS4 darling Horizon Zero Dawn, and it looks to be even more visually impressive and ambitious than its predecessor.

Now it’s all fine and well to show us 26 game trailers, but by the end, only one thing was on everyone’s mind- the console. After over an hour, expectations were high, but I honestly think Sony nailed it with this one. The PS5 was unveiled and is a true futuristic departure from the standard PlayStation design, featuring a two-tone black and white body to match the original DualSense controller we saw revealed a while back. It also seems to have a standard vertical orientation for its marketing, though it can be set down horizontally much to the relief of some. After much oohing and aahing, a second console appeared, and it took me a second to realise why it was slimmer- it was missing the disc drive. Sony will be launching a digital-only version of the PS5 which will likely run a bit cheaper, which could be greatly appealing to some (not to mention it looks a lot more streamlined this way). Another cute detail that was shown but not really highlighted is that the grips on the back of the DualSense controller feature the square/triangle/circle/cross pattern smattered all over it, which could easily be missed if not for some close-up inspection- neat touch, Sony. The console is also pretty big, and dwarfs Sony’s previous lineup of consoles, though this is likely to accommodate all the fancy new tech and improve airflow and noise (phew!)

Bugsnax, certainly a unique offering © GameSpot