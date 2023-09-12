WATCH: Legendary Brazilian skateboarder hits the streets in South Africa

Skateboarding
Bufoni was acutely aware of the challenges that female skaters faced worldwide, including South Africa. "I see many girls who are incredibly talented at skateboarding but lack support," she observed. "There are so few events, and the visibility of these talented girls is sorely lacking. The problem isn't the quality; it's the recognition."
Her tour of South Africa aimed to bridge this gap. During her time in the country, she immersed herself in the local skateboarding scene, spending extensive hours alongside South African skaters Melissa Williams and Ntokozo "Choccy" Mono, among others.
Choccy, reflecting on the state of women's skateboarding in South Africa, expressed her astonishment at its rapid growth. "In the past few years, women's skateboarding in South Africa has evolved tremendously. Nowadays, I can just step out of my house and come across a girl skateboarding. When I first started skating, that was a rare sight," she reminisced. Choccy attributed much of this progress to Leticia Bufoni's tour, which had significantly elevated the sport's mainstream visibility in the country.
Bufoni's journey became more than just a tour; it was a pivotal moment in the history of women's skateboarding in South Africa.