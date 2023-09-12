WATCH: Legendary Brazilian skateboarder hits the streets in South Africa

Bufoni was acutely aware of the challenges that female skaters faced worldwide, including South Africa. "I see many girls who are incredibly talented at skateboarding but lack support," she observed. "There are so few events, and the visibility of these talented girls is sorely lacking. The problem isn't the quality; it's the recognition."

Her tour of South Africa aimed to bridge this gap. During her time in the country, she immersed herself in the local skateboarding scene, spending extensive hours alongside South African skaters Melissa Williams and Ntokozo "Choccy" Mono, among others.

