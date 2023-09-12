Leticia Bufoni during the filming of Pushing Mzansi
© Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding

WATCH: Legendary Brazilian skateboarder hits the streets in South Africa

Ride along as Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni and Argentinian counterpart Aldana Bertran tour through SA and ride with the local women's skaters.
Written by Jazz Kuschke
1 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Leticia Bufoni

Brazilian icon Letícia Bufoni is a five-time X Games gold medallist who's breaking down barriers in women's skateboarding.

BrazilBrazil

Leticia Pushes Mzansi

Leticia Bufoni and Aldana Bertran fire up South Africa's female skate movement.

20 min

Summary

  1. 1
    WATCH THE FILM
Bufoni was acutely aware of the challenges that female skaters faced worldwide, including South Africa. "I see many girls who are incredibly talented at skateboarding but lack support," she observed. "There are so few events, and the visibility of these talented girls is sorely lacking. The problem isn't the quality; it's the recognition."
Leticia Bufoni

Leticia Bufoni

© Sam Clark / Red Bull Content Pool

Her tour of South Africa aimed to bridge this gap. During her time in the country, she immersed herself in the local skateboarding scene, spending extensive hours alongside South African skaters Melissa Williams and Ntokozo "Choccy" Mono, among others.
01

WATCH THE FILM

20 min

Leticia Pushes Mzansi

Leticia Bufoni and Aldana Bertran fire up South Africa's female skate movement.

English

Leticia Bufoni
Choccy, reflecting on the state of women's skateboarding in South Africa, expressed her astonishment at its rapid growth. "In the past few years, women's skateboarding in South Africa has evolved tremendously. Nowadays, I can just step out of my house and come across a girl skateboarding. When I first started skating, that was a rare sight," she reminisced. Choccy attributed much of this progress to Leticia Bufoni's tour, which had significantly elevated the sport's mainstream visibility in the country.
Bufoni's journey became more than just a tour; it was a pivotal moment in the history of women's skateboarding in South Africa.

Part of this story

Leticia Bufoni

Brazilian icon Letícia Bufoni is a five-time X Games gold medallist who's breaking down barriers in women's skateboarding.

BrazilBrazil

Leticia Pushes Mzansi

Leticia Bufoni and Aldana Bertran fire up South Africa's female skate movement.

20 min
Skateboarding
skateboarding
Skateboarding