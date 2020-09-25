Quickfire questions with Black Motion

Black Motion , the duo from Shoshanguve in Tshwane have been making music together since 2010, they would release their first global hit, "Banane Mavoko", that same year. Since then, they have released six albums and countless singles and have become known for their percussion-driven sound and energetic live shows. This year sees them celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group. In honour of the fact, they will host a Red Bull Rendezvous which takes artists back to their roots in the form of a performance in an iconic location that ties to their music and art. We caught up with them ahead of their performance for a glimpse into their 10-year career.

You're known for your creative collaborations. How do you approach them?

Smol: With our collaborations, it’s mostly a spiritual connection that we have with the people that we’re going to be in studio with. We don’t go with who is trending or who is hot at the time. We just go with whatever we feel will be aligned with our production. So it’s mostly the natural connection and the type of voice that we’re looking for at the specific moment?

How do you connect with your vocalists?

S: When we’re in studio working on a track and we post a teaser, we always get these talented that DM us singing to the song and it’s mostly unknown people that wanna showcase their talent. So it mostly happens like that or with recommendations from people that know our style and know the kind of style that would fit our productions. It comes very naturally, without forcing anything.

Are there any collaborations you wish you had done over the last ten years?

S: There’s a lot we would have loved to have done, especially with people who have passed on and we never got a chance to work with.

What is your creation process like? Do you still have a lot of unreleased tracks?

Murdah: For the album, we chose from almost 300 songs. We work every day so we have more than 500 songs in studio.

Will fans ever get to hear them?

M: Yeah, there are a lot of tracks that people still need to hear.

Do you know you’re writing in a hit when you’re in studio or only when the crowd hears it?

S: When we’re in studio we never say we want to make a hit, we just make songs because we want to make beautiful music. People choose themselves if its a hit. We just know that when we’re in studio, wrapping up a song, it has to be a beautiful song, a song with meaning. A meaning for everyone. So it starts with us. If we feel this way about a song, then this is how it’s going to make people feel and that’s the whole point of the song.

Can you tell me about the process behind making the new album?

S: The process was immense. The pandemic was a sad time but in disguise, it was something that we had to reflect on and it gave us more time to be in studio and to really think and shape the body of work that we wanted to put out. In the times that we couldn’t move, literally not do anything, that’s when we were in studio, trying to figure things out until we got the direction of the production, where it needed to go. Also having the time to reflect on the past albums of Black Motion and incorporating whatever we can. It’s been hectic but at the same time a blessing having more time to focus on ourselves and the album.

Do you have any weird backstage memories?

S: There are always funny things happening, I remember my most awkward one was when we were about to go on stage and we had forgotten the bag that carries the sticks for the drums. There wasn’t another drummer there so we had to make a plan and delay until we the bag.

Have you had any interesting fan encounters over the years?

S: Hehe. Fan encounters! A lot. There’s always different stories but it’s never violent, just people showing appreciation and going crazy.

Which performance has stuck with you over the years?

M: The Brooklyn Mirage in New York with Black Coffee. It was a sold-out show.