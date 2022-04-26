GONE MOBILE - Here is everything we know so far about Rainbow Six Mobile

The mobile version of the game will differ somewhat from its console and PC compatriot. There will be a 5v5 Attack vs Defence mode using familiar operators from the game. The gameplay will remain similar, with the use of drones to gain intel before players attempt to breach through walls, floors and ceilings to attack, or barricade said points to defend. The mobile game will include game modes such as Bomb and Secure Area.

DETAILS

Rainbow Six Mobile will be free to play. Ubisoft Creative Director, Justin Swan, who is project lead on the game has confirmed players will “mostly” spend currency purchasing cosmetics or on Operators - which you’ll be able to try once off if you do not yet own them.

The game will be available on iOS and Android. There is no word yet on the mobile phone requirements to play the game. However, you can expect it to be similar to other mobile FPS games. A safe bet would be to ensure you have at least 2GB of RAM.

This game is not a port of the original Siege you’ve seen on console and PC. It has been designed from the ground up to work on mobile while incorporating elements of the Siege you know and love. Ubisoft is also developing this mobile version rather than relying on a third party developer, which has happened in the past on other first person shooter games. It will be interesting to see how the mechanics of Siege transfer to mobile and how mobile elements have been incorporated to make this a smoother play. Swan has confirmed that the idea is to give Siege fans an on the go experience that allows them to play the game anywhere on their phone.

For regular Siege players, it has been revealed that both Bank and Border will feature in the mobile game. These two maps are the only ones that have been revealed so far but expect more options soon. We also know that a select group of operators have been confirmed to feature in Siege Mobile including: Ash, Bandit, Caveira, Hibana, Mute, Sledge, Smoke, Thermite, Twitch and Valkyrie. The operators have been altered somewhat for mobile so expect changes to their physical look and their individual loadouts.

There has been no confirmation if Rainbow Six Mobile will have esports support. Siege on PC is supported by Ubisoft’s own managed esports leagues around the world and the regular Six Invitational. With the game only being announced recently, it could be presumed that any esports announcements would follow after launch.

On the topic of launch, there is no confirmed release date as yet. The game is in Alpha testing at the moment which means there is still a long way to go before it will be released. As of now, bank on a late 2022 or early 2023 release date. It will most likely be available in South Africa.

