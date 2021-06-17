Everything you need to know about Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The series continues to provide fun by the bucket-load with action-packed gameplay, quirky characters, a thrilling story and some of the most impressive graphics available. Every Ratchet and Clank game feels like you could be playing in a Pixar animated movie.

Amazing locations © Insomniac

That being said, Insomniac’s latest Ratchet and Clank adventure, titled Rift Apart is no different. The gameplay is tons of fun with all the quirky antics and action you have come to expect from the series. Crazy enemies, brilliant voice acting, the most ridiculous array of weaponry and a vast variety of locations. The story is intriguing and captivating while being easy enough for younger viewers to understand. The graphics are really a sight to behold with some of the most impressive visuals ever to be witnessed on a console.

However, where the latest instalment is perhaps lacking is on the innovation front. While it does what it does brilliantly, there just isn’t much new that sets it apart from previous Ratchet and Clank games. Of course, that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, if you are a fan of the series or even a newcomer, Rift Apart does what the series does best. In many ways Rift Apart has refined the classic Ratchet and Clank formula to perfection and without a doubt is the most visually impressive game in the series, but if you were hoping for Rift Apart to reinvent the series then you may be disappointed.

New Character: Rivet © Insomniac

One of the few big innovations has been the inclusion of a Rift mechanic which allows you to pull your character towards big rifts or tears in the universe. Apparently, this mechanic is only made possible by the incredible load times of the PS5 hard drive since the game literally renders and loads the stage as you pull it towards you, it’s not simply a jump or teleport. It’s very impressive to see in action and all credit to Insomniac for making it possible, but given the amount of hype this feature was given pre-launch, I did feel it was going to be used more frequently. That being said, it is used for some incredibly impressive set-pieces which certainly stand out as some of the biggest and most memorable moments in the game.

Another new feature is the ability to play as a new character Rivet, who is also a lombax (the species of creature to which Ratchet belongs) from another dimension. She plays exactly the same as Ratchet and so is much more of a narrative device than anything else, but does provide some variety to the cast.

Rifts appearing in the universe © Insomniac

All in all, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a great game filled with memorable characters and locations. The graphics are easily some of the most impressive on consoles to date and certainly make it feel like you are watching the latest animated blockbuster. The gameplay is incredibly fun and was an enjoyable experience from start to finish. In fact, the game does such a good job of making you want to keep playing it, that you wish there were more to play.

If you are a fan of the Ratchet and Clank series you certainly will enjoy this latest instalment and if you are new to the franchise then there is no better game to get started with than Rift Apart.