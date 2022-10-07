This trio of climbers just made history by scaling Spain’s 5.14b Rayu route

“My last shot on the 8c was absolutely insane,” says Sasha DiGiulian , barely able to contain the excitement of her successful ascent with Matilda Söderlund and Brette Harrington.

Then she sends over a video that shows her gunning her way through the crux, pitch 11, which is 487m up Rayu in northern Spain. As she crimps her way up the invisible holds, a sea of grey and orange limestone falls away below her. Rolling hills peak over a nearby ridge line. Söderlund and Harrington yell from below, “Go, Sasha! Yeah!”

After that, she hucks a huge dyno – the hardest move on the route – DiGiulian’s fingers barely finding purchase on the stone before settling in place. Continuing up, she growls, curses, and holds on with everything she has – and then she’s overwhelmed with joy.

DiGiulian asked Söderlund to be her team-mate because of their long-term friendship and her ability to scale 5.14 routes with ease. The Swede has climbed 9a (5.14d) and bouldered 8b (V13), too. They competed in the World Cup together a decade ago, but this is DiGiulian’s and Söderlund’s first expedition as a team.

This is Harrington’s and DiGiulian’s second international trip; this past winter, they travelled to Makatea, French Polynesia, to film an episode in Sasha’s new vlog series for Red Bull TV. For Rayu, DiGiulian chose Harrington – who splits her home between British Columbia, Canada, and Lake Tahoe, California – because of her strong crack-climbing ability and big wall experience. Her career highlights include free soloing the 5.11a Chiaro di Luna on Aguja Saint-Exupery in Patagonia and sending a 5.13+ trad route in Lake Tahoe.

Established by Iker Pou, Eneko Pou and Kico Cerdá over five weeks in 2020, Rayu ascends the south face of Spain’s Peña Santa de Castilla via a continuously steepening, heady trad line with spaced bolts.

The Rayu route is located in Picos de Europa National Park in northern Spain’s Cordillera Cantábrica range, an area known for its jaw-dropping scenery. The first half of the route is in the 5.12 range (6c), which leads to a spacious yet sharp and sloping ledge. This is where DiGiulian and her team spent the night. The crux 8c section comes three rope lengths above the ledge, which is followed by two more technical pitches. From there, 60, of technical scrambling leads to the summit. From the top of Rayu, the Atlantic Ocean is visible in the distance.

In addition to initiating the expedition, DiGiulian, who lives in Boulder, Colorado, and is both the first US woman to climb 5.14d, brought her experience as a world champion rock climber and seasoned big wall free climber.

Big wall free climbing is a reminder of what humans are capable of. That's what we do, and that's what we came here for Sasha DiGiulian

Soon after DiGiulian and Söderlund redpointed the route on September 12, all three climbers went back up the route to give support to Harrington so she could successfully do the crux pitch. “There was nothing I wanted more than Brette to do the 8c,” says DiGiulian. They supported Harrington from September 16 to the trip’s end on September 22, but by then, she had still not managed to redpoint the 8c – which would have marked her first 5.14.

“We would hike for an hour and would jumar 1,600 feet [488m] to belay Brette,” said DiGiulian. That may sound like painstaking work, but the photos from the wall she sent over show all smiles.

“We sent as a team. Matilda and I freed the 8c on lead, and we alternated pitches on lead through basically all trad terrain,” says DiGiulian. “We sent the climb; Brette just didn’t send the 8c. She gave it more than a dozen tries and fell in the same place each time.”

Though, in the end, Harrington didn't manage to redpoint the hardest pitch, on the first day on the wall, she led the team up many of the 13 pitches where she’d fiddle in small wires, set Totem cams and braved no-fall terrain. She then showed the team key gear placements so they could swap leads on the next round.

“It was impressive to learn how to navigate the adventurous trad pitches as a team,” says Söderlund.

“I accidentally dislodged a block that came down and almost hit Sasha. Other parts of the route are loose, too. There are no fall zones on every pitch, and the cracks have knobs and barnacles, making gear placements tricky. Luckily, we didn’t have any scary falls.”

“It was cool to watch them be so dedicated to this as a team instead of as individuals,” said videographer Chris Alstrin, who was in Spain capturing the trio on Rayu (which means “lightning” in English) for an upcoming episode of Reel Rock .

“They were placing micro cams in that soft rock, so that was a bit spicy,” says Alstrin. “It’s not a sport climb as some people think. The crux pitch has seven bolts in 40 metres. They placed small wires, and in the middle of the hardest sequence, they placed a really small cam, which Brette didn’t think would hold if you fell.”

Adding to the difficulty of the terrain, the rock was so sharp that it bloodied every one of their fingertips, so they wrapped them in tape to help prevent further cuts.

As if climbing nails-hard terrain up a huge wall isn’t hard enough, the team constantly battled the changing weather. “The storms were all over the place,” says Harrington. “A massive hurricane hit off the coast of Portugal. Some days fog rolled in, and other days it was raining, and there were thunderstorms. Here we have big lightning storms called ‘chubasco.’”

What brought DiGiulian and her team to Spain, and why did they choose big wall-free climbing at this level? “It’s that feeling of digging deep and succeeding on something you didn’t think was possible,” says DiGiulian. “Big wall free climbing is a reminder of what humans are capable of. That’s what we do, and that’s what we came here for.”

“We’re already talking about another project together,” says Söderlund. “We complement each other’s climbing styles really well.”