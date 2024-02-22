'5 Things I Learned at the RB20 Launch'

Matthew Kanniah recently travelled all the way to Milton Keynes to meet the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team and experience the unveiling of the new RB20. Here are just a few of the insights (and special pics) he came home with.
1. 20 YEARS OF LEGACY
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Oracle Red Bull Racing and at the heart of it all is the launch of their latest marvel, the RB20. "For me 20 years really stands out as an incredible achievement for any team in sport, but more significantly the pinnacle of motorsport in Formula 1. Red Bull has some amazing and record-breaking achievements under its belt and it’s something to be proud of against the 'traditional' motorsports industry giants," says Matthew Kanniah.
2. HISTORY IS EVERYTHING
Oracle Red Bull Racing doesn't just drive for the present; it embraces its rich history. From the first RB car, the RB1, to the record-breaking RB16 that secured Max Verstappen's world championship, the RB20 launch took us on an intimate journey through time. According to Matthew, at the glittering launch, the team's culture of pushing boundaries and challenging norms was evident, showcased the highs and lows that have shaped the ethos. "It's incredible to see how far we've come. Each car tells a story, and the RB20 is the latest chapter in our legacy," he says.
3. EVOLUTION 3.0
The RB20 isn't just a new car; it's the culmination of evolution. Kanniah sheds some light on the development process from what he learned while visiting the team: "From the swift adaptation to the 2022 regulation changes with RB18 to the refinement and dominance of RB19, we learned a lot. The RB20 is a result of continuous learning, making subtle but significant changes to build on the success of the flawless 2023 car."
The third development phase promises a season poised to break records, with the classic Red Bull livery hiding beneath it a machine designed for perfection and dominance.
4. ADRIAN NEWEY'S MAGIC TOUCH
At the heart of Red Bull Racing's design success is Adrian Newey, the genius behind their innovative designs. "The RB20 is ground-breaking in consistency," says Kanniah. "With a minimalistic yet impactful visual redesign, the RB20 features changes to the floor, cooling, and notably the side pods," he said, before adding: "Adrian Newey's attention to detail is unparalleled. The RB20 is a testament to his dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in Formula 1."
5. SUPER MAX
With three consecutive championship wins under his belt, Max Verstappen is eyeing greatness. Kanniah notes, "Max is aiming for an all-conquering season, setting his sights on equaling Sebastian Vettel's record of four championship titles – the most by a single driver in Red Bull history."
The RB20 is not just a car; it's Max's chariot in the pursuit of becoming the most successful Red Bull driver in history. Verstappen's ambition is not just personal; it's a testament to the team's relentless pursuit of excellence.
In a surprising turn, the conversation with Max Verstappen took an unexpected South African twist. Matthew Kanniah recalls, "When I asked about the future of the sport, Max showed enthusiasm for Formula 1 coming to South Africa, specifically mentioning Kyalami. It's a sign of good things to come when a multiple world champion is eager for it."
Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, shares the sentiment, expressing a desire to race on African soil. It leaves us with the exciting prospect of Formula 1 expanding its horizons, taking the thrill of racing to new and diverse locations.