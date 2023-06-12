S’java has a hot hand

S’java, born Jabulani Hadebe, is hot after the release of the record-breaking, ‘Isibuko’ (which means mirror in Zulu). The 18-track effort is his first release since 2020 and his most personal body of work. The project is a reflective look into his engagement with fame, vices and way of life; hence the title of the album. In that musical contemplation, the Grammy-nominated artist hopes that it connected with fans in a meaningful way.

Sjava performs at Red Bull 64 Bars, in Johannesburg © Bernard Brand / Red Bull Content Pool

“It means a lot and I’m grateful that I have the gift of being an artist. It is a way I can talk without going to a therapist or someone – I treat the booth as a place where I can talk about everything I feel inside. And with everything I’m going through, there are people who are going through it. It is like sharing my diary with the public and hoping that they’ll get help from what I wrote or what I’ve rapped,” S’java said during the recording of his Red Bull 64 Bar session.

WATCH HIS 64 BARS EPISODE

3 min Red Bull 64 Bars feat. Sjava A master class in straight bars as S’java oozes next-level confidence with a braggadocios 64-bar ceremony

Within the first week of its release, the album surpassed seven million streams on all digital platforms and hit over 20 million streams within a month. It also nabbed a nomination at the 2023 Metro FM Awards in the Best Afro-Soul Pop category.

Continuing with the momentum, he unexpectedly announced the release a collaborative album with Big Zulu under the moniker, ‘Inkabi Zezwe’. The first single, ‘Umbayimbayi’, reached platinum status with over 2.8 million streams recorded within three weeks. It is a prelude to their highly anticipated album, ‘Ukhamba’ and their national tour that is scheduled later in the year.

Speaking on his decision to put out a new project so soon, he explains, “Life is too short, you know. I don’t know where I’ll end up and so I don’t act like there is still time because I don’t know what will happen so I believe in putting out the music. Overplanning is not for me and we’re in a different era now and everything is at the tip of people’s fingers. People listen to what they want to listen to whenever they want to listen to it. So when Inkabi Zezwe comes out, it doesn’t mean people won’t listen to Isibuko; they are two different projects.”

The two musos are both from Bergville but they only met each other around 2012 at a cypher. They connected through the art of rap which led to their strong brotherhood. They had tried to do an album before but the push and pull of life would make it difficult to make it happen. It would only be a matter of time before the stars would align.

“It was timing more than anything. We’ve tried before but it was difficult,” said S’java. “It just so happened that his ancestor allowed this blessing to happen because music works in a different way – it’s spiritual, it’s not boardroom stuff.”

S’java admits that the collaboration helped to change the energy of his music and allowed him to be playful in his approach.

“I admire a lot of things about him [Big Zulu]. He knows what he wants and that helped me out a lot because if you listen to ‘Isibuko’, it’s very dark so him being close allowed me to express myself in a different light. The record is more happy, active, and commercial. It wasn’t just about the music as being in that space brought so much joy in my life and it pulled me out the ditch,” said S’java.

The collaboration between the two powerhouses displays the rich and vibrant nature of Zulu culture and its people. They set out to create work that is intimate but light-hearted; it’s expressive and colourful – creating an immersive experience for their fans. In the process, they found a way to accommodate and bring out the best out of each other, even though it’s both their first time working together. Sharing on recording with Big Zulu, S’java says, “I think it’s about understanding each other. I understand him because I’ve known for him for a long time and I know when I need to take a step back and let him go through and I know when to hold him back.”

1 min Red Bull 64 Bars Season 2 Line-up Embark on a rap journey like no other, where creativity knows no bounds. These are the rappers and producers who will redefine your perception of what rap should be

MORE ABOUT RED BULL 64 BARS

The format is straightforward, artists are challenged out of their comfort zone, with no barriers and express themselves freely in music (and specifically hip-hop) a single bar is a measure of four counts over a beat. For 64 Bars, that means there’s enough room for approximately two minutes of words. Usually, a bar is one aspect of rap vocals, which often forms the verse of a song and then there’s the chorus or the hook.

The second season of Red Bull 64 Bars features 10 episodes that will showcase local award-winning artists including Sjava, Dee Koala, Toss, Young Stunna, Zoocci Coke Dope, Pabi Co