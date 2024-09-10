Calling all innovators: Red Bull Basement is back

One idea is all it takes to enter Red Bull Basement , the global event that empowers a new generation of innovators to conceive, develop and launch their outstanding ideas, accelerated by AI technology. Each team that applies will be able to create their own business plan with the help of AI, and the National Winner from Canada will be invited to an immersive World Final in Tokyo, Japan. The application window is open until October 24, 2024 .

Diogo Ramos and Sebastiao Perestrelo at Red Bull Basement 2022 in Lisbon. © Hugo Silva / Red Bull Content Pool

01 Why Red Bull Basement?

Today’s innovators are driven by entrepreneurial ambitions and a purposeful desire to make a true impact. But it can be hard to know where to start. Participants with unique ideas can use Red Bull Basement to open personal growth opportunities from networking to collaboration and expert mentor workshops – holistically supporting their aim to innovate and disrupt the status quo with the help of the latest technology.

Numerous past participants have leveraged the skills learned and connections made at Red Bull Basement to help take their ideas to market, and in 2024, the event will be larger and more inclusive than ever.

Starry Light Tiles, the UK's 2021 Red Bull Basement national finalists. © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Basement 2021 winner, Brinlee Kidd, says “Red Bull Basement changed the course of my entire life from getting to travel outside of the country for the first time, meeting incredible student innovators from around the world to being exposed to new ideas I couldn’t have possibly imagined.”

02 How does it work in 2024?

For the first time, the new wave of innovators will leverage AI to create a business plan, find opportunities, identify and prioritize potential growth areas, and enable their state-of-the-art ideas.

Here are the stages for applying in Canada

Stage 1 – Application: From August 1 through October 24, 2024, one- or two-member teams of innovators from Canada can visit the Red Bull Basement website www.redbullbasement.com , where the easy-to-use AI tool will help them to create and submit a one-page business plan as their application.

Stage 2 – Pre-Selection: From October 25 through 28, 2024, a local panel of hand-picked judges will judge each application base on four specific criteria: concept uniqueness, business impact, founders profile, and idea feasibility. Each criteria has a total weight of 25% towards the overall score and each individual or team participant who achieves one of the top 20 scores will be selected as a finalist.

Stage 3 - Video Submission: As a top 20 finalist, teams will need to create and upload a unique and original video that reflects their project idea between October 29, 2024 and November 3, 2024. The 20 finalists will receive an official link via email to submit their video.

Stage 4 - Winner Selection: From November 4 through 8, 2024, the panel of local judges will use the same criteria outlined in Stage 2 to determine the winner, who will become the National Champion and have the opportunity to represent Canada at the Global Final.

Global Final: From December 2 through 5, 2024, the Global Final will bring together the finalists from over 40 countries for an immersive event in Tokyo, Japan, featuring workshops, a dedicated AI session, and networking with international entrepreneurs, visionaries and business leaders, culminating in the announcement of the global winner of Red Bull Basement 2024 . The World Final winner will receive an opportunity like no other; a 3-week hands-on experience in the Silicon Valley.

Team Jotted present their idea at the 2021 Red Bull Basement Global Final. © Nuri Yılmazer / Red Bull Content Pool

“If you’ve ever wanted to make your mark on the world, but didn’t know exactly how to do that, I’d 100% encourage you to apply for Red Bull Basement. It’s the perfect environment to build something that’s never existed before and something beyond your wildest dreams,” said Kidd.

In the culmination of the 2024 edition, teams from over 40 countries will engage with thought leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries from around the world as they bring their ideas to life at the World Final. Red Bull Basement is open to Individuals who are the age of majority in their province/territory of residence, a resident of Canada, and proficient in English – either solo or in pairs. Regardless of your educational background or professional field, you are welcome to present an idea with the potential for significant impact.

To apply, create and submit your business plan at www.redbullbasement.com now until October 24, 2024!