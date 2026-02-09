Red Bull Basement is back with even more ways to help you launch your ideas

If you’re an aspiring student entrepreneur or first-time founder, the 2026 edition of Red Bull Basement could put you in the spotlight with resources and mentorship to help you make a true impact – and turn your outstanding idea into a viable product.

The winner of the 2024 Red Bull Basement World Final in Tokyo, Soj Gamayon of the Philippines, had a life-changing opportunity when his prize package took him to the tech hub of Silicon Valley, USA.

Soj Gamayon lifts his winner's trophy at the Red Bull Basement World Final © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

And this year, the World Final itself will be held in that same iconic US region, immersing more than 40 national finalist teams in an unforgettable three-day experience. It all culminates with the announcement of the global winner, whose prize package will include $100,000 USD of equity-free funding, as well as resources and tools designed to help them launch their business.

Here’s what’s new for Red Bull Basement 2026:

01 This edition's grand prize

In addition to global media exposure, the winner of the Red Bull Basement World Final 2026 will receive $100,000 USD in equity-free funding and $25,000 USD in Microsoft Azure credits, as well as mentorship from Red Bull Ventures. (For more information, check out the FAQs on www.redbullbasement.com .)

02 Application Phase – New AI resources

Teams of one or two people can apply at www.redbullbasement.com © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

A new AI Application Tool makes applying easier than ever by putting AI guidance at your fingertips.

Don’t have an idea yet? The AI Application Tool will brainstorm with you to spark one. Already have something in mind? It will help you to refine your pitch.

Then, when you’re ready, the AI Tool will generate the one-pager you’ll need to submit for a chance to be selected for your National Final. The most promising teams as identified by a local panel will also be asked to supply a short video showcasing themselves and their idea.

Applicants will have free access to Microsoft Copilot, and higher education students may be eligible for offers on Microsoft 365 AI productivity plans (market and eligibility terms apply), as well as access to Microsoft for Startups Azure credits, to help refine their proof of concept.

03 National Finals – Prototype development

Impress the National Final panel and you could be going to Silicon Valley © Adam Glanzman/Red Bull Content Pool

As in past editions, teams with the top ideas locally will be invited to their National Final, where a panel of local industry leaders and experts will choose one winning team to represent their country at the World Final.

This year, in addition to honing their pitch, teams selected to participate in their National Final will each be expected to arrive with a designed prototype – no prior coding experience required. Applicants will be offered access to GitHub Student Developer Pack and Microsoft Azure credits to help them describe what they want to build and rapidly turn ideas into working prototypes, even if they don’t have a traditional technical background.

04

AI tools will help teams prepare for the World Final © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Taking place from May 18 until May 30, the Development Phase, when national winners get ready to make their pitch at the World Final, will be more productive than ever. In 2026, the national winners will unlock resources including an AMD AI laptop and additional Microsoft Azure credits to vibe code their prototype design into a functional MVP demo.

They’ll also have access to world-class mentors and a global peer community, all to arrive at the World Final with the strongest possible app and a clear, confident story behind it.

05 World Final – New location, fresh opportunities

Judges on stage at the Red Bull Basement 2024 World Final in Tokyo © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

Each Red Bull Basement World Final has a new location, and 2026 marks the first time the event will be held in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The Northern California tech hub is an epicentre of innovation, renowned as the birthplace of companies that have transformed the world.

From June 1 through 3, the national-winning teams will have the chance to gain global visibility as they access expert mentoring and hands-on feedback, storytelling training, and networking with founders, investors and partners.

It culminates when they bring what they have built to life, pitching their MVP to a panel of global judges, venture capitalists, investors and industry leaders, who will announce the Red Bull Basement global winner.

The experience is packed with opportunities for learning and networking © Balazs Palfi/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Basement is in collaboration with Microsoft, AMD and Red Bull Ventures to give you the AI tools, mentorship and global platform to help bring your idea to life – and the wiiings to pitch it in Silicon Valley.

It takes one idea to make an impact. What’s yours?

Apply to Red Bull Basement and start your founder’s journey here .