Red Bull Basement Terms & Conditions

1

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION

By entering and participating in this promotion as outlined hereunder (the “Promotion” or “Event”), you (“You” or “Your”) agree to be bound by these Terms of Participation (the “Terms”) consisting of (i) the Details of the Promotion, (ii) the General Terms and any other applicable policies and terms (e.g., house rules, third-party platform terms, rulebooks). You represent that You satisfy all of the eligibility requirements. This Promotion is subject to the Terms and to all applicable laws, rules and regulations.

If You have any questions or complaints about the Terms of this Promotion, please contact redbullbasement@redbull.com. In case of complaints, the Organizer may contact You under Your indicated contact details.

If You are a consumer, as defined in the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 (‘Consumer Protection Act’), the Organizer (as defined below) has a duty to point out certain important terms to You. The paragraphs which contain these important terms and the reasons why they are important are set out below:

a.

Limitation of the Organizer’s liability: Clauses 3.1 of the Details of the Promotion and, 3.2, 3.11, 5.1, 7, 9.3, 9.5 and 11 of the General Terms are important because they limit and exclude obligations, liabilities and legal responsibilities which the Organizer may otherwise have towards You. They also limit and exclude Your rights and remedies and place various risks, liabilities, obligations and legal responsibilities on You.

b.

Assumption of risk: Clauses 3.1 of the Details of the Promotion and 3.2, 3.11, 5.1, 7, 9.3, 9.5 and 11 of the General Terms are important because they contain assumptions of risk by You and may limit Your rights and remedies against the Organizer that You may otherwise have had in law.

c.

Acknowledgment of fact: Clauses 3.1 of the Details of the Promotion and 8.2,8.3 of the General Terms are important because they each contain an acknowledgement of fact by You. You must read each paragraph carefully to ensure that the facts acknowledged by You are true and correct.

d.

Indemnity: Clause 11 requires you to indemnify and hold the Organizer harmless against claims that may be made against the Organizer in certain circumstances. This may place various risks, liabilities, obligations and legal responsibilities on You and may entitle the Organizer to claim payment from You of the amount (s) of these aforesaid claims.

In addition to the eligibility requirements set out in clause 3 (Eligibility), the following requirement applies:

No person shall be eligible to enter the Promotion or receive any rewards in relation to the Promotion if they have received a reward in any promotional competition of the Organizer within a period of 36 (thirty-six) months preceding the commencement of this Promotion (as set out in clause 1.2 of the Details of the Promotion).]

2

DETAILS OF THE PROMOTION

1.

THE PROMOTION

1.1

The title of the Promotion is “Red Bull Basement”.

1.2

This Promotion starts on 19.01.2026, at 12:00 UTC+1 and ends on 10.03.2026, at 12:00 UTC+1 (inclusive).

1.3

THE PROMOTION IS DESIGNED AS A SKILL/IDEA CONTEST. NO ELEMENT OF CHANCE WILL DETERMINE THE REWARD RECIPIENTS.

1.4

NO PURCHASE OR OTHER CONSIDERATION NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE. PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1.5

More information is available on the Promotion’s website www.redbullbasement.com (the “Website”).

1.6

The Promotion is intended to support creative self-expression and the development of innovative and enterpreneurial skills of participants (“Participants”).

2.

THE ORGANIZER

This Promotion is run by Red Bull South Africa whose registered office is located at Granger Bay Court, South Wing, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa, (the ”Organizer” or "Red Bull"), with the support of Red Bull GmbH whose registered office is located at Am Brunnen 1, A-5330 Fuschl am See, Austria, as well as Red Bull’s cooperation partners, agencies and service providers.

3.

ELIGIBILITY

3.1

In order to enter this Promotion and be eligible to receive a reward, You must satisfy the following eligibility criteria:

a.

You must be a natural person of 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. If You are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry but under the age of majority in Your country of residence, You are only entitled to participate in this Promotion under the active supervision of a parent or legal guardian (“Guardian”) who has read and agreed to these Terms on Your behalf.

3

b.

The Promotion is open only to the residents of the following countries: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Republik of Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom, USA, Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bahrain (“Participating Countries”).

c.

The Promotion is open only to residents of the Participating Countries. You can only apply to the Promotion in the country You are resident.

d.

You must be able to understand, communicate and read in English in order to participate in the Promotion.

e.

Directors, officers and employees of the Organizer, its parent, and any of their respective affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, any company involved in the development or production of the Promotion, professional advisers, third-party service providers or advertising and promotional agencies involved with this Promotion, and immediate family members and those living in the same household of such persons (whether legally related or not) are not eligible to enter or win any rewards in this Promotion.

f.

You can enter the Promotion individually, or as a team (“Team") consisting of 2 team members (“Team Member”). Each Team Member must fulfill all eligibility criteria and comply with the underlying Terms the very latest at the time the Participant’s entry was selected by the Organizer in accordance with these Terms.

g.

Please note that the Organizer is not liable in cases where Participants are not legally allowed to take part in the Promotion due to national or local laws.

h.

The Organizer reserves the right to verify the email address You have provided and to require proof of age, identity and/or other provided details at any time at its discretion. In the event of any dispute, entries containing an invalid e-mail address or incorrect data regarding Your age or residence will be deemed ineligible.

4.

RULES OF PARTICIPATION, SELECTION PROCESS AND REWARDS

4.1

In order to successfully enter the Promotion, You will have to go to www.redbullbasement.com and follow the given instructions step by step, which may include providing certain information (e.g., name and email address) and consenting (where applicable) to required documents as part of the application process.

4

4.2

Please note that the other Team Member’s data will only need to be completed during the submission of the video of Your business idea.

4.3

Red Bull will not be liable in cases where one Team Member provides personal data from another Team Member.

4.4

In the event that You enter the Promotion as a Team but one of the Team Members is prevented from participating in the Promotion, the Organizer reservs the right to decide at its sole discretion if this application can proceed further in the Promotion.

4.5

There is no limit to the number of entries that may be submitted during the Application Phase.

4.6

By accepting these Terms and entering the Promotion, You acknowledge and agree for Your One-Pager and Project Video to be displayed in an exhibition style to the judges as part of the selection process as well as to the general public for promotional purposes, to generate public excitement and interest in the Promotion.

4.7

You retain ownership of all intellectual property rights in Your business idea (all submitted materials (“Entry Material”) as defined in clause 8 in the General Terms). However, by entering the Promotion, You grant Red Bull and its affiliates certain rights as described in Clause 9 of the General Terms set out below, solely for the purposes outlined therein.

4.8

Participants may receive free incentives from the Organizer or its Partners to support their business ideas. Use of these incentives is optional and subject to the platform operator's terms. Red Bull is not liable for activities on third-party platforms once Participants leave its website.

4.9

The Promotion comprises of the following 4 (four) stages:

Application Phase (“Stage One”)

4.10

The registration for the Stage One opens on www.redbullbasement.com, at 19.01.2026 at 12:00 UTC+1 and ends on 10.03.2026 at 12:00 UTC+1 (inclusive) (“Application Period").

4.11

In Stage One, You must upload and submit a one-pager document detailing Your project idea (“One-Pager”) as described on www.redbullbasement.com. One-Pagers can only be submitted during the Application Period and through the official Website www.redbullbasement.com.

4.12

For the creation of the One-Pager, the Organizer deploys an artificial intelligence system in the context of the Promotion (the “AI Platform”). Within the AI Platform, You may provide their project idea, refine it, develop it, and elevate their pitch (the “Input”). All conversations and content provided by You to the AI Platform constitute the Input and will be stored and processed by the

5

Organizer and Red Bull GmbH for the purpose of this Promotion. The AI Platform also offers an

optional brainstorming module to support You in exploring and selecting an idea. Applicants who already have a defined idea may skip the brainstorming section and proceed directly to describing, refining, and improving their idea with the AI Platform.

Once the Input is finalized, the AI Platform will generate a visual and textual representation (the “Output”). The Output will constitute the One-Pager. You will be able to review the Output before submitting it through the official Website. For more information relating to the AI Platform, please visit the Website.

4.13

All entries must be received by the Organizer until the end of the Application Period. All entries received after the Application Period are automatically disqualified.

4.14

The form, size and/or length of Your One-Pager should be no more than set out on the applicable platform. You must own the copyright in the One-Pager. The One-Pager must be Your own work and must not: (a) be copied; (b) contain third party materials; (c) contain any content You do not have permission to use; (d) be offensive, distasteful, defamatory, dangerous, obscene, inappropriate; (e) violate the rights of any third party (e.g. any identifiable persons appearing in the One-Pager) or reflect a political statement; and/or (f) breach any applicable laws.

Pre-selection stage (“Stage Two”)

4.15

In Stage Two, all submitted One-Pagers will be reviewed by the Organizer. The Organizer will select 20 best rating One-Pagers per Participating Country based on the criteria of (i) concept uniqueness, (ii) business impact, (iii) founders profile and (iv) idea feasibility. The Organizer will in its sole discretion look for the idea that best fulfils the defined criteria. The Organizer will make the final decision to ensure no element of chance determines the winners. Due to the expected high number of entries, individual feedback is not possible.

4.16

The reward (the “Reward”) for Stage Two is proceeding to the next stage – Stage Three. No further prize is attributable to this stage.

4.17

The reward recipient(s) (the “Reward Recipients”) will receive an e-mail until 11.03.2026 from the Organizer. The Reward Recipient(s) will be provided with details on how and when to claim the Reward. If a Reward Recipient cannot be contacted or is not available or has not claimed his/her Reward within the period set forth, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the Reward within 3 days after the expiration of the aforementioned period to the eligible runner-up, selected in accordance with the selection process.

Submission of a Project Video and selection of Finalists (“Stage Three”)

4.18

In Stage Three, each participant or team selected in Stage Two will have to create a video of up to 60 seconds detailing and presenting their project idea in English or in their local language

6

with English subtitles

(“Project Video”). The Project Video must feature the participant (or all participating Team Members, if applicable) visibly presenting their business idea. This video must follow the format determined and communicated by the Organizer and be submitted (“Submitted Content”) either as an attachment or via a link provided in the email, as described on www.redbullbasement.com. Participants are responsible for ensuring that the Project Video in the local language includes English subtitles.

4.19

During the submission of the Project Video, if You participate in a Team, You will need to provide personal information from the other Team Member.

4.20

The form, size and/or length of Your Submitted Content should be no more than set out on the applicable platform. You must own the copyright in the Submitted Content. The Submitted Content must be Your own work and must not: (a) be copied; (b) contain third party materials; (c) contain any content You do not have permission to use; (d) be offensive, distasteful, defamatory, dangerous, obscene, inappropriate; (e) violate the rights of any third party (e.g. any identifiable persons appearing in the Submitted Content) or reflect a political statement; and/or (f) breach any applicable laws. The Organizer will review the Submitted Content. The Organizer will select 10 best rating Project Videos per Participating Country (“Finalists”) based on the criteria of (i) concept uniqueness, (ii) business impact, (iii) founders profile and (iv) idea feasibility. The Organizer will in its sole discretion look for the idea that best fulfils the defined criteria. The Organizer will make the final decision to ensure no element of chance determines the winners. Due to the expected high number of entries, individual feedback is not possible.

4.21

The Reward for Stage Three is proceeding to the next stage – Stage Four. No further prize is attributable to this stage.

4.22

The Reward Recipients will be announced by the Organizer on 13.03.2026. On notification, the Reward Recipient(s) will be provided with details on how and when to claim the Reward. If a Reward Recipient cannot be contacted or is not available or has not claimed his/her Reward within the period set forth, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the Reward within 3 days after the expiration of the aforementioned period to the eligible runner-up, selected in accordance with the selection process.

Personal presentation and selection of the Winner (“Stage Four”)

4.23

In Stage Four, depending on the Your country of residence, You (individual or in Team) will have to present Your project idea, including the Proof-of-Concept of Your business idea (the “Proof-of-Concept”) in front of the Organizer and independent and suitably skilled judges (the “Judges”) at an in-person event. The Proof-of-Concept must be developed using the tool provided by the Organizer, and in the format communicated by the Organizer. Based on the presented project idea, the Judges will select one winner (individual Participant or Team) per Participating Country (“Winner(s)”). The Winner(s) will be those who in the Judges sole opinion best meet the selection criteria of (i) concept uniqueness, (ii) business impact, (iii) founders profile and (iv) idea feasibility. The decision of the Judges is final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into. Due to the expected high

7

number of entries, individual feedback is not possible.

The Judges will make the final decision to ensure no element of chance determines the Finalists.

4.24

The presentation of the project idea will be conducted either in a gallery-style setting (“Exhibition”) or in a pitch-style setting (“Idea Pitch"). The exact dates, opening hours, and location of the Exhibition or Idea Pitch will be communicated by the Organizer in due course. During the Exhibition or Idea Pitch, the selected project ideas will be shown to the general public and to the Judges.

4.25

The reward(s) for each Winner (individual or each Team Member) is:

(a) one return economy flight from Winner country of residence (or a nearby location to be designated by the Organizer) to the location of the Red Bull Basement World Final. The timing of the flights lies within the sole responsibility of the Organizer. The exact dates of departure to and from the World Final will be announced separately;

(b) twin-room hostel/hotel (3 stars hotel or above) accommodation during the stay;

(c) full access to attend the Red Bull Basement World Final;

(d) all transfers at the location of the Red Bull Basement World Final to and from the airport and to and from the event;

(e) food and beverage costs at the event.

4.26

The Reward Recipient(s) will be announced at the event by the Organizer on 20.03.2026. On notification, the Reward Recipient(s) will be provided with details on how and when to claim the Reward. If a Reward Recipient cannot be contacted or is not available or has not claimed his/her Reward within the period set forth, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the Reward within 3 days after the expiration of the aforementioned period to the next eligible runner-up, selected in accordance with the selection process.

4.27

The total value of the Reward will not exceed EUR 4,000.00 (four thousand euros) or an equivalent amount of any applicable local currency (before any applicable tax).

4.28

Please note that for entering and participating in the Red Bull Basement World Final, acceptance of new Terms of Participation is required. If no acceptance is given by You, the Organizer of this Promotion will appoint the next eligible runner-up in accordance with the selection process.

GENERAL TERMS

8

1.

CONTACT DETAILS AND ENTRY

1.1

The contact details You disclose by entering the Promotion will be used to correspond with You in connection with the Promotion and also to notify You of any rewards You may be entitled to receive. Please make sure the provided information is accurate and inform the Organizer about any changes thereof (e.g., if You change Your email address or phone number).

1.2

It will be at the Organizer’s sole decision as to whether any eligibility requirement has or has not been met. The Organizer reserves the right to verify the information provided by You. Further, the Organizer reserves the right to request You to provide proof of age, identity and/or other provided information at any time at its discretion. If the Promotion is only open to university students, You are obliged to provide eligible proof of university enrollment. If You are under the age of majority in Your country of residence at the time of entry, You are obliged to provide evidence proving that Your parent or legal guardian (the “Guardian”) has given consent to Your participation and to the Terms in written form. Failure to comply with such requests as well as incorrect and/or invalid information (e.g., incorrect email address, age or residence) may result in Your disqualification.

1.3

All entries must be received by the Organizer before the deadlines as defined in the Details of the Promotion. All entries received after the respective deadlines are automatically disqualified.

1.4

Furthermore, the Organizer will not accept and disqualify entries that are: (a) automatically generated or influenced by computer; (b) completed by third parties (on Your behalf) if Your participation as a team is not required; (c) incomplete, illegible, defaced, altered, reconstructed, corrupt, forged or manipulated; or (d) created by using multiple accounts; or e) submitted by a resident of a country which is excluded from participation in the Promotion.

1.5

No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

2.

Free method of entry

In case You are required to purchase a product and/or service to enter the Promotion according to the Details of the Promotion, the Organizer will offer an additional free method of entry if required by law. Please note that a purchase will not improve Your chances of winning.

9

3.

NOTIFICATION, CLAIMING THE REWARD AND OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE REWARD

3.1

The Organizer or Red Bull will notify the reward recipient by email and/or telephone, and an announcement may be made on the Website and/or a third-party platform. You agree that the Organizer or Red Bull may disclose Your information (e.g., first name, last name, nickname, picture and the fact that You received a reward in the course of the Promotion).

3.2

On notification, the reward recipient will be provided with details on how and until when to claim the reward. If a reward recipient – irrespective of the reason – (a) cannot be contacted; (b) is not available; (c) cannot claim or has not claimed the reward within time; or (d) cannot accept the reward for any personal reason, the Organizer may offer the reward to the next eligible participant, selected in accordance with the selection process.

3.3

The Organizer expects to be able to deliver the reward within 60 days from the reward claim or a shorter period if required by applicable law.

3.4

The reward recipient has no rights or claims other than those explicitly stated in the Terms in connection with the reward. Please note that no travel or other costs will be reimbursed for the participation in the Promotion except for those expressly mentioned in the Details of the Promotion. Any other incidental costs and expenses associated with the reward, such as security fees, gratuities, luggage fees, snacks, drinks, and incidental charges are the responsibility of the reward recipient(s).

3.5

If the reward includes travel: Each reward recipient (and, if applicable, his/her Guardian) must possess and show valid travel documents, prior to departure (e.g., valid passport or other acceptable government-issued identification) as well as any required visas. Each reward recipient is personally responsible to comply with any applicable travel requirements, in particular, but not limited to vaccination, quarantine requirements, etc. For the avoidance of doubt, the Organizer or Red Bull will not be responsible for such additional requirements. Travel insurance and spending money are the specific responsibility of the reward recipient. Once airline tickets have been issued, no changes will be permitted. The Organizer will determine airline, airports, flight itinerary and overnight accommodations in its sole discretion. Ground transportation may be provided instead of air transportation if the reward recipient resides within a small radius of the destination, and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in value. Travel and accommodation restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. The Organizer will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets or travel vouchers. The Organizer does not make any guarantees as to the safety of the destination. To the extent permitted by law, the Organizer is not liable nor responsible for any of the aforementioned.

10

3.6

All rewards and products/services that are provided in the course of the Promotion (e.g., gifts and other free products) are awarded "as is" and without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of satisfactory quality or fitness for a particular purpose). The rewards are personal and non-transferable and may not be claimed by a third party on Your behalf. Organizer may (but is not obliged to) offer cash alternatives for non-cash prizes (e.g., products and services) at its sole discretion.

3.7

To the extent permitted by law, the Organizer may replace any or all rewards with rewards of equal or greater value.

3.8

If any selected reward recipient does not fulfil the eligibility criteria, violates any applicable laws, or breaches any other provision of the Terms, the Organizer may select an alternative reward recipient in accordance with the selection process and/or require the return or reimbursement of any reward or its value where a reward has already been provided to the reward recipient.

3.9

If the selected reward recipient is under the age of majority in the country of residence at the time of claiming the reward, the Organizer is entitled to determine an alternate winner, if the acceptance of such reward requires the approval of the Guardian and no such approval is given.

3.10

If the reward includes travel: If the selected reward recipient is under the age of majority in the country of residence at the time of claiming the reward and if the attendance of a Guardian is legally required, the Organizer might cover the reasonable pre-approved travel costs of the Guardian if outlined in the Details of the Promotion. The Terms (in particular clauses that relate to travel and liability) also apply to such Guardians who accompany a minor reward recipient.

3.11

The reward recipient will remain liable for all taxes (including interest and penalties) due and payable to competent tax authorities in respect of any rewards (e.g. any prize monies payable). In the event that any relevant and competent tax authority has or brings into effect rules binding on the Organizer (or its whole or partial assignees or any of its affiliated companies) relating to the prior withholding of tax, the recipient agrees that he/she will be entitled only to the sums referred to in these Terms after deduction of any sums required under such rules. If any relevant and competent tax authority should make a tax assessment, claim, or demand of Organizer or any of its affiliates to pay any tax calculated by reference to sums payable under these Terms, the Organizer may request reimbursement of the full amount of such claim from the recipient.

3.12

The Organizer is entitled to nominate a third-party entity to pay out the reward to the reward recipient.

11

3.13

Where local mandatory laws prohibit cash rewards, the Organizer will abstain from paying such. This includes but is not limited to the following countries: Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, Colombia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Turkey, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina and United Arab Emirates. The Organizer will replace the cash reward with a non-cash reward permitted by applicable law, which does not necessarily have to correspond to the value of the original cash reward. Further, in case the value of the reward exceeds the maximum amount permitted by mandatory law, the Organizer reserves the right to replace such with a substitute reward which is worth less than the original reward.

3.14

If the reward cannot be made available and/or loses its sense of purpose due to an event of force majeure as outlined in clause 5., the Organizer will replace it with a substitute reward permitted by applicable law, which does not necessarily have to correspond to the value of the original reward. Reward recipients have no rights or claims in connection with the substitute reward offered.

4.

ORGANIZER’S RIGHT TO CHANGE THE TERMS

Subject to applicable law and/or the approval of any applicable regulator, the Organizer reserves the right to change the details of the Promotion, such as dates, start time, location, format etc. Such changes will be available on the Website and apply to You with immediate effect. You should check the Website regularly for any changes that apply from the date they are uploaded.

5.

FORCE MAJEURE

5.1

To the extent permitted by law, and without affecting Your statutory rights, if in the Organizer’s opinion the Promotion is compromised by any event beyond the Organizer’s control and irrespective whether such event was known at the time or foreseeable (including but not limited to war, strike, riot, crime, epidemic, pandemic, widespread diseases, sudden legal changes, extreme weather, government orders, travel restrictions etc.), the Organizer may at any time modify, terminate, amend, suspend, postpone, cancel or extend the Promotion and/or the Terms without responsibility and liability for any amount or kind of loss or damage arising therefrom (whether direct or indirect). The same holds true if the Organizer determines that the Promotion cannot be conducted as planned or should a virus, bug, tampering or unauthorized intervention, technical failure or other cause beyond the Organizer’s control corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper function of the Promotion. The Organizer will make reasonable efforts to inform You about any

12

changes to the Promotion on the Website. However, You acknowledge and agree that

the Organizer may make any such changes without informing or otherwise notifying You.

6.

DISQUALIFICATION

6.1

At any time during the Promotion, the Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any participant, if (a) the participant fails to adhere to the Terms (e.g., infringes the eligibility criteria or the prerequisites applying to the Entry Materials); or (b) the Organizer has grounds to suspect that the participant is engaged in cheating or any other kind of illegal, unfair or inappropriate behavior. Such behavior can vary widely, and may include without limitation using bots or other techniques to impede the Promotion or simulate participant actions, altering the normal behavior of the Promotion’s software, actions resulting in an unintended advantage for a participant as well as offensive language (e.g., inappropriate nicknames, vulgar, discriminatory or violent statements). In case the Organizer disqualifies a reward recipient, the Organizer will appoint a suitable runner-up in accordance with the selection process.

6.2

Furthermore, the Organizer may in its sole discretion disallow or suspend votes and/or disqualify any participant, if it has reason to believe that – where (social/public) voting is used as a selection process – anyone voting for such participant has been paid, incentivised or pressured in any way for placing their vote, either by the participant or any third-party. The same applies if You use voting aggregators, vote exchange pages or other third-party means of soliciting votes.

6.3

The Organizer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

7.

Third-Party Platforms

In the event this Promotion is run via one or more third-party platform(s), the Promotion is not linked to the third-party platform(s) and is not organized, endorsed or administered by, or associated in any way with the third-party platform(s), unless otherwise specified in the Details of the Promotion. Where a Promotion requires entry via a third-party platform, You must have access to the internet and an active third-party platform account. If You do not have such an account, You will need to create one in order to participate. Your use on the third-party platform(s) is subject to the terms and conditions located on such site. Furthermore, if You register for the Promotion via social sign-in e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, additional information (e.g., age or location) may be provided to us. The Organizer disclaims any liability should You fail to comply with the third-party platform(s) terms and conditions.

8.

ENTRY MATERIALS AND ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

13

8.1

You may upload, submit, post or otherwise disclose material in connection with the Promotion that may be created before, during or after the Promotion (collectively, the “Entry Materials”). The Organizer or Red Bull (including subcontractors and/or other third parties designated by the Organizer or by Red Bull) may film and photograph You before and during the Promotion (the “Additional Materials”; Entry Materials and Additional Materials collectively the “Materials”). Materials may contain You, (or another's) voice, image, photograph, statements, biographical information, performances, name and likeness and other user-generated content.

8.2

The size and/or length of the Entry Materials should not be more than set out on the applicable platform. You must own the copyright in the Entry Materials. The Entry Materials must be Your own work and must not: (a) be copied; (b) contain third-party materials; (c) contain any content You do not have permission to use (e.g. music which is not cleared by You for commercial use); (d) be offensive, distasteful, defamatory, dangerous, obscene, inappropriate; (e) violate the rights of any third party (e.g., any identifiable persons appearing in the Entry Materials); (f) reflect a political statement; and/or (g) violate the Terms or breach any applicable laws.

8.3

You warrant that the Entry Materials do not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights or reflects a political statement, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, contain brand names or trademarks, other than those of the Organizer or Red Bull, which You have a limited license to use for the sole purpose of this Promotion, contain copyrighted material not created by You, other than material that You have necessary rights, consents and permissions to use, contain material that is offensive, distasteful, dangerous, inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous and obtain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Entry Materials are created. In the event this Promotion is run via one or more third-party platform(s), You warrant and represent that Your Entry Materials do not infringe the Terms of the third-party platform(s).

9.

GRANT OF RIGHTS

For clarity, You shall at all times retain ownership of the Entry Materials (as defined in Section 8.1). Nothing in this Section 9 shall be construed as transferring ownership of the Entry Materials to Red Bull, specifically the One-Pager. All rights, title and interest in and to the Additional Materials (as defined in Section 8.1) shall vest in and be owned exclusively by Red Bull.

9.1

As consideration for You receiving the opportunity to participate in the Promotion and win a reward, You hereby assign to Red Bull all rights in the Entry Materials solely to the extent such Entry Materials are incorporated into or form part of the Additional Materials in any and all media (now known or hereafter devised; including, but not limited to, training an AI Platform with the Materials/Inputs or feeding the Materials/Inputs into the AI Platform and processing it accordingly) in perpetuity (or to

14

the longest extent permitted by applicable law) (the “

Assigned Rights”) and You will execute all public or private instruments that might be requested for this purpose, as an essential condition to participate in the Promotion.

9.2

To the extent that rights in the Entry Materials are not assignable (and subject always to You retaining ownership of the Entry Materials), You hereby grant to Red Bull a worldwide, unlimited, irrevocable, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable and sub-licensable license to use the Entry Materials in any and all media (now known or hereafter devised; including, but not limited to (i) administering and promoting the Promotion; (ii) exhibiting the Entry Materials in public or private spaces; (iii) promoting Red Bull, its events, products and services; and (iv) training, improving and further developing the artificial intelligence platform (the “Licensed Rights”).

9.3

The Assigned Rights (in Additional Materials) and/or the Licensed Rights (in Entry Materials) cover all uses now known or later discovered, to the extent permitted by law, whether by Red Bull, its affiliates or third parties approved by Red Bull, including without limitation broadcasting rights; making available to the public; on-demand rights; adapt and dub right, theatrical and non-theatrical rights; right of advertising and promotion; merchandising rights; print publication rights; audiobook rights and stage rights; the right to train an artificial intelligence and the right to feed an artificial intelligence and process the outcome. Further, Red Bull, its affiliates and third parties approved by Red Bull, may edit, alter, dub, cut or in any way change the Materials in their sole discretion. The Organizer and Red Bull do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to Entry Materials. Subject to any license, You grant herein, any and all Entry Materials that You upload, store, transmit, submit, exchange or make available to the Website are generated, owned and controlled solely by You, and not by the Organizer or Red Bull. It is solely Your responsibility to monitor and protect any intellectual property rights that You may have in Your Entry Materials, and neither the Organizer nor Red Bull accept any responsibility for the same. You expressly acknowledge that You and any person who appears in the Entry Materials have the right to decline the use of the Entry Materials for marketing material. The Licensed Rights are transferable and sub-licensable to all third parties, in particular to all affiliates of Red Bull (collectively the “Red Bull Group”).

9.4

You represent and warrant that all necessary rights, permissions, consents and moral rights’ waivers (to the broadest extent permitted by applicable laws) have been duly and effectively obtained from any performer, presenter, contributor or other person involved in the Entry Materials or rights, services or facilities in connection with it. You also waive the same to the extent permitted by applicable law.

9.5

To the extent permitted by applicable law, reward recipients may be requested to take part in promotional activity and the Organizer and Red Bull reserve the right to use the names and addresses of reward recipients, their photographs and audio and/or visual recordings of them in any promotional material to the extent each reward recipient agrees. The Organizer and/or Red Bull will seek the consent of the reward recipient, where required. Where required by applicable law, You expressly acknowledge that

15

You and any person who appears in the Entry Materials have the right to decline the

use of the Entry Materials for marketing material.

10.

COLLECTION OF INFORMATION AND DATA PRIVACY

For information about how the Organizer collects, processes and stores Your personal data in connection with this Promotion, please see the Privacy Policy on the registration page/form as well as the confirmation email, once the registration is completed.

11.

LIABILITY

11.1

USE CAUTION AND COMMON SENSE WHEN PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS. DO NOT TRESPASS OR HARM ANYONE’S PROPERTY.

11.2

You represent that You do not have any condition and are not affected by any circumstances that would prevent You from safely participating in the Promotion or would pose a present risk to others. The Organizer and Red Bull are not responsible in case You are not physically or mentally able to perform any or all of the tasks in connection with the Promotion. You also agree that You are not otherwise prohibited from participating in the Promotion for any reason. You represent that You comply with any applicable laws, rules and/or regulations.

11.3

There is no legal right to participate in this Promotion. The Organizer is not responsible if You are unable or not allowed to participate in the Promotion for any reason.

11.4

To the extent permitted by law, the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents and distributors will not be responsible or liable to compensate You (and/or Your Guardian) or accept any liability in connection with or arising out of the Promotion for (i) any loss of income, loss of profits, loss of data, loss of opportunity (in each case whether direct or indirect) and any indirect or consequential loss and (ii) any indirect or consequential damages, no matter how fundamental (including by reason of slight and gross negligence as well as willful misconduct).

11.5

Further, under no circumstances the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents or distributors will be held responsible or liable for (i) any loss or damage caused by a third-party; (ii) any failure or delay in the performance of its/their obligations under these Terms arising out of or caused by, directly or indirectly, a force majeure event (as outlined in clause 5); or (iii) any loss or damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic or similar epidemic or pandemic.

16

11.6

Furthermore, the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents and distributors will not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or unintelligible entries; (ii) telephone, electronic, hardware, or software program, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, delays or difficulties; (iii) errors in transmission; (iv) reward notification deliveries attempted but not received; (v) any loss suffered by anyone who enters or attempts to enter and/or participate in the Promotion, whether the entry is lost, not submitted, wrongly processed or does not win.

11.7

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary hereunder, Organizer does not limit or exclude its liability in respect of any death or personal injury caused by its negligence or willful misconduct.

11.8

In case the reward is a good or service offered by a third party, the responsible or liable company in case of damages is the entity providing the service or good.

11.9

In case a third-party platform is involved in the Promotion, You hereby release the third-party platform from any and all claims, damages or liabilities arising from or relating to Your participation in the Promotion to the extent permissible by law.

12.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

12.1

When You interact with a software featuring AI systems (“AI Platform”) to successfully complete the Promotion, You are hereby informed that you are interacting with an artificial intelligence technology/system. The content generated through the AI Platform is a result of automated processes driven by artificial intelligence and is not entirely human-generated.

12.2

Input and Output shall be read and qualify as Entry Materials and, therefore, Materials for the purposes of clauses 8 and 9 of these Terms.

12.3

You should provide multiple, detailed, and specific commands in the Input to optimize the Output and enrich the collaborative creative process. The more comprehensive Your Input is, the better the AI Platform can translate Your preferences and into a meaningful and accurate result, enhancing the overall experience of the Promotion.

12.4

Outputs may automatically include a digital signal that is imperceptible to the human eye (“Watermark”). The Watermark will make sure that others know that Your Outputs were created using an AI Platform. Please do not delete, remove, modify, or reverser engineer the Watermark included in the Output. If you do so, Red Bull may take any of the actions described in the Terms.

17

12.5

Red Bull may document and maintain records of Your content creation process within the AI Platform (i.e., of the prompts provided as Input) to preserve the integrity of the human creation process and enhance user experience.

12.6

To safeguard against misuse, Red Bull retains the right to reject Outputs that may infringe these Terms and or applicable legislation. The AI Platform is intended strictly for entertainment purposes and should not be deployed for any alternative use.

12.7

Subject to clause 11, You recognize that he AI Platform may: (a) have inherent limitations which may cause Outputs to include errors or inaccuracies; (b) be founded on data that contains biases or be incomplete; or (c) generate Outputs that resemble, e.g., people, places and products.

13.

GENERAL

13.1

Please note that the official language will be English and that all interactions with the Organizer, including these Terms and further instructions in the course of this Promotion, will generally be in English language. Any translations are provided as a matter of courtesy only, unless applicable law strictly requires the Organizer to provide translations into the local language.

13.2

If any provision of the Terms will be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions of the Terms will not in any way be affected or impaired thereby.

13.3

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the country, where the Organizer has its registered offices. Where participants have their place of residence in another country, the application of mandatory statutory provisions of that country will remain unaffected by the choice of law.

13.4

All disputes arising out of or in connection with these Terms should firstly be tried to be settled amicably. If not, the disputes will be settled by the courts competent for the registered seat of the Organizer unless otherwise provided for by mandatory local consumer protection law.