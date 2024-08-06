How Red Bull Basement innovators are making eco-friendly laundry a reality

Paramveer Bhachu: Absolutely. At the time, when we entered Red Bull Basement, we had put Lylo on the back burner. But winning – well, to be honest, just entering and getting to the next stage – validated the idea, because people saw value in it. That kind of reassurance, it's something to aim for. It shows you that you have a reason to continue. I think that's why Joanna and I are where we are now, because we entered Red Bull Basement and it snowballed from there.

Joanna Power: I definitely agree. We were at university, but suddenly, when you're in these finals, you're like, 'Oh I should really put some time on this project'. For us, I don't think we would have put the time into making that 'first-look' prototype, nor would we have had the kind of support we received, such as the Red Bull UK team sending us a 3D printer to get that prototype done. It's almost a kick you need to do it.