Do you want to win a trip to the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Finals? Are you a B-Boy or B-Girl who loves to test their ability to perform One Hand Hops, Air flares or multiple 1990 spins? Do you think you're good enough to battle anyone on the planet with those moves? Well, we want to see how good you are and if you can be a record breaker.

Red Bull BC One is giving away three trips to the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final and three sets of the full lifestyle line from the new 2020 Red Bull BC One fanwear collection in a new competition called Red Bull BC One Breaking Records.

It's an open challenge to breakers all over the world to see who can set a new record – a throwback to the days when breakers like Cico were going viral by putting up clips of himself pushing to hit as many 1990 spins as possible.

How does Red Bull BC One Breaking Records work?

There will be three challenges to test your skills. The start of the challenge will be uploaded to the Red Bull BC One Instagram channel:

1. One Hand Hops

This contest started on March 31 and Red Bull BC One All Star Neguin set the bar at 38. Only one-handed hops were eligible and B-Boy Urbany won the competition with 293 hops.

2. 1990s

Red Bull BC One All Star Lil G kicked-off the challenge on April 14 by setting the first goal to beat, with 10 spins. B-Boy Limbo currently has the highest score with 21 spins.

3. Air Flares

Youth Olympic gold medallist Bumblebee started the final challenge on May 5 and set the bar at 53 air flares. If you can do more, you've got until May 19 to show us.

The game is simple: beat the first record set and then stay at the top of the leader board for the two-week challenge period. Or, just make sure that you're on top when the challenge ends.

There will be a weekly leader board posted on Instagram and here, where everyone can keep up with who has the highest record.

At the end of each two-week challenge period, whoever is sitting at the top of the leader board, will be crowned the Red Bull Breaking Records champion of that move and win a trip to the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final and the clothes. The winner of a challenge will be announced the same day the next challenge starts.

Neguin does One Hand Hops at the Red Bull BC One Camp in Mumbai © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

How can I enter the Red Bull BC One Breaking Records competition?

To enter the competition all you have to do is upload a video of yourself to your own Instagram account and beat whoever has the highest count.

The video must be tagged with @redbullbcone and with the hashtag #redbullbreakingrecords. Check out the terms & conditions for your participation here .

Make sure your profile is set to public, as we can't see private posts. If your clip is longer than 60 seconds, you can also upload to Instagram TV when you make the clip visible on your Instagram profile.

This is the Red Bull Breaking Records challenge, are you ready to accept?

Bumblebee will be the one to kick off the Air Flare challenge © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

Who holds the records in Red Bull BC One Breaking Records?

B-Boy Urbany holds the record for One Hand Hops, with 293.

Red Bull Breaking Records Hand Hop Results April 14, 2020 © Red Bull

Currently, B-Boy Limbo has done the most 1990s in the competition, with 21 spins.

Red Bull BC One Breaking Records 90s leaderboard © Red Bull BC One

FAQs

Can I upload more than one video?

Yes. You can upload, tag and hashtag as many video tries as you want within the two-week challenge period. Even if you're top of the leader board, you can still upload videos of yourself trying to beat your own record.

What if there's a tie after two weeks?

If two or more breakers set the same high score, whoever uploaded their video first will be the person at the top of the leader board. To climb to the top of the ladder, you have to beat the record, not match it. Multiple winners will not be chosen for a single move.

Can you enter more than one challenge?

Yes, but only if you're not a winner already.

The challenges are open to everyone, so if you fail to win one challenge, you can enter and try and win the next one. If you're crowned the champion of one challenge, though, you can't enter another one, as you can only win one trip to the World Finals.

Is there an age limit?

Yes. You must be at least 18-years-old to enter.

Does the music matter?

No. This competition is all about breaking records. Any music that you pick is simply to hype you up for your challenge. We do ask that you try and avoid using any music that has swearing or explicit lyrics for the benefit of us being able to share your video however.

Can I film myself anywhere?