Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq to represent Cape Town

The competition is celebrating 15 years in South Africa and saw the best of Cape Town go toe-to-toe for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq will represent the Mother City at the national finals taking place on 01 May in this buzzing city.

The competition is celebrating 15 years in South Africa and saw the best of Cape Town go toe-to-toe for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq will represent the Mother City at the national finals taking place on 01 May in this buzzing city.

The competition is celebrating 15 years in South Africa and saw the best of Cape Town go toe-to-toe for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq will represent the Mother City at the national finals taking place on 01 May in this buzzing city.

Hosted at Colourlab in Salt River, the two day competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, Vouks, B-Boy Meaty, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Girl Courtnae’ and B-Boy The Curse. The first day also included a DJ workshop with DJ Ready D; a graffiti showcase with Bushy as well as crew-on-crew battles.

Hosted at Colourlab in Salt River, the two day competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, Vouks, B-Boy Meaty, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Girl Courtnae’ and B-Boy The Curse. The first day also included a DJ workshop with DJ Ready D; a graffiti showcase with Bushy as well as crew-on-crew battles.

Hosted at Colourlab in Salt River, the two day competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, Vouks, B-Boy Meaty, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Girl Courtnae’ and B-Boy The Curse. The first day also included a DJ workshop with DJ Ready D; a graffiti showcase with Bushy as well as crew-on-crew battles.

Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. B-Girl Keisha had a hard battle against B-Girl Nina but rose victorious from the judge’s decision. It was a repeat of the 2021 Cape Town cypher where B-Boy Toufeeq took on B-Boy Meaty, where Toufeeq came out on top again.

Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. B-Girl Keisha had a hard battle against B-Girl Nina but rose victorious from the judge’s decision. It was a repeat of the 2021 Cape Town cypher where B-Boy Toufeeq took on B-Boy Meaty, where Toufeeq came out on top again.

Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. B-Girl Keisha had a hard battle against B-Girl Nina but rose victorious from the judge’s decision. It was a repeat of the 2021 Cape Town cypher where B-Boy Toufeeq took on B-Boy Meaty, where Toufeeq came out on top again.

B-Girl Keisha will be representing Cape Town at the upcoming national final for the first time. “It was a touge final against B-Girl Nina. I’ve been waiting three years to compete in the competition and will be cleaning up my moves and training hard for the national final.” says Keisha.

B-Girl Keisha will be representing Cape Town at the upcoming national final for the first time. “It was a touge final against B-Girl Nina. I’ve been waiting three years to compete in the competition and will be cleaning up my moves and training hard for the national final.” says Keisha.

B-Girl Keisha will be representing Cape Town at the upcoming national final for the first time. “It was a touge final against B-Girl Nina. I’ve been waiting three years to compete in the competition and will be cleaning up my moves and training hard for the national final.” says Keisha.