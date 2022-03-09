Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq to represent Cape Town

The competition is celebrating 15 years in South Africa and saw the best of Cape Town go toe-to-toe for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Keisha and B-Boy Toufeeq will represent the Mother City at the national finals taking place on 01 May in this buzzing city.
Hosted at Colourlab in Salt River, the two day competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, Vouks, B-Boy Meaty, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Girl Courtnae’ and B-Boy The Curse. The first day also included a DJ workshop with DJ Ready D; a graffiti showcase with Bushy as well as crew-on-crew battles.
Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. B-Girl Keisha had a hard battle against B-Girl Nina but rose victorious from the judge’s decision. It was a repeat of the 2021 Cape Town cypher where B-Boy Toufeeq took on B-Boy Meaty, where Toufeeq came out on top again.
B-Girl Keisha will be representing Cape Town at the upcoming national final for the first time. “It was a touge final against B-Girl Nina. I’ve been waiting three years to compete in the competition and will be cleaning up my moves and training hard for the national final.” says Keisha.
Toufeeq will be looking to take the title this year in Cape Town at the national final in May having been in the final round of the competition last year. “The toughest battle of the day was Meaty where it was more of a conversation and I had to think of what moves to reply to his with. I will be smarter with my training and work as hard as I can to hopefully take the title in May.” says Toufeeq.
There is one cypher weekend left in Oudtshoorn, where one B-boy and B-girl will get a spot to compete at the national final set to happen in Cape Town on Sunday 01 May 2022.