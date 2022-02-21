Red Bull BC One | B-Boy Innanet and B-Girl Palesa to represent Jozi

Celebrating 15 years in South Africa, the competition saw the best of Johannesburg’s breakers vie for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. Oscar Baloyi, known as B-Boy Innanet and B-girl Palesa Mateyisi will represent Johannesburg at the national final taking place on 1 May in Cape Town.

Hosted session

The two-day competition was held at Constitution Hill, where day one was dedicated to celebrating the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Benny, Vouks, B-Boy Meaty, B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Boy Shorty Blitz, B-Girl Courtnae’ and B-Boy The Curse. The first day also included a DJ workshop with Tha Cutt; a graffiti showcase with Mr Ekse as well as many crew-on-crew battles.

Qualifying cyphers

Day two was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers. The B-girl division saw first time Red Bull BC One competitor, B-Girl Palesa, make it to the national finals and 2021 Joburg cypher finalist, B-Boy Innanet face B-Boy Eddy B in a replay of last year’s city cypher final. B-Boy Innanet’s training and dedication paid off seeing him being voted the winner by the judges.

B-Girl Palesa © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“I started breaking in 2019 and the competition today was the first time I have ever competed so I am happy to have showcased my talent in front of an amazing crowd today” says B-girl Palesa.

Local heroes © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“It was an honour to have gone up against Eddy B and Bashi today and showing my moves to the crowd. The level of breaking in Johannesburg has gone up since last year and I will be training and working even harder to make a name for myself at the national final” says B-Boy Innanet.

B-Boy Innanet © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The cypher weekends are now heading to Gqeberha, Cape Town as well as Oudtshoorn where each city will announce a B-boy and B-girl that will get a spot to compete at the national final set to happen in Cape Town on Sunday 01 May 2022.