Red Bull BC One | B-Boy Smoke & B-Girl Courtnaé Paul to rep Jozi

Newtown Junction was transformed into a medley of break dancing on Saturday 11 March, as breakers from around the city gathered together to compete for a spot at the national finals of the most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One. B-boy Smoke and B-girl Courtnaé Paul came out on top and will represent Johannesburg at the national final taking place on 22 April in Cape Town.

MJ © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy smoke © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Regional Qualifier / Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Courtnae Paul © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy smoke and Courtnae Paul © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Regional Qualifier / Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy CUSTOM © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool DIDDY DADA © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy Benny © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy Killy © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy flowiz © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The day was dedicated to the breaking cyphers where breakers from Joburg and beyond took to the floor to prove who had the best moves to make it into the national final.

B-Boy smoke © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s a good feeling to get the win, it doesn’t end here because I will be facing one of the best dancers in South Africa which is the top 16 and after it will be international so my hard work doesn’t end here I have to carry on. For my preparation for BC one. I am in the finals with my fiancé B-girl Lisa, so we will prepare together.” said winner, B-boy Smoke.

Courtnae Paul © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel amazing, this is the first battle I have ever had since I have come back from Japan. Things didn't go as planned, I had a bit of nerves and a shoulder injury but im feeling amazing because I have won. I have been looking forward to everything for a year and being back on the stage. I will be preparing for the finals the same as how I prepare for everything. One step at a time. I am human so I need to make sure my body is fine and my mind is fine too and being the best version of myself and making sure I am enjoying the process.” says B-girl winner Courtnaé Paul.

The forever energetic host Elly the Entertainer, had the crowd entertained throughout the entire competition, while Tha Cutt made sure the breakers had the best music to break it down to. Judges, B-boy Eddy B, B-boy Benny and Vouks also took to the floor to showcase some of their moves.

There is one more cypher set to take place in Mzansi, if you are a breaker and want to be part of South Africa’s 16 years of Red Bull BC One and 20 years of this global competition then here is where you can catch it next:

Cape Town | 18 Mar | Joseph Stone