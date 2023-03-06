B-Boy Da Vinci to represent Oudtshoorn at Red Bull BC One National Final

The second leg of the South African regional cyphers of the biggest breaking competition in the world, Red Bull BC One took place this past weekend in Oudtshoorn. B-boy Da Vinci outdanced his competitors to represent Oudtshoorn at the national final taking place on 22 April in Cape Town.

“I am really excited and happy about this win, I didn’t take last year’s loss well and had to go back, reflect and heal from it before getting back into training for this year’s cyphers,” commented B-Boy Da Vinci afterwards.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Toekomsrus Community Centre came alive as the day kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking with a screening of the 15 years of Red Bull BC One documentary featuring the iconic 15-round battle between B-boy Benny and B-boy Toufeeq. The screening was followed by the main breaking cyphers where breakers from Oudsthoorn and George took to the floor to prove who had the best moves to earn a spot at the national final.

Jandre © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

B-boy Da Vinci came out strong from the beginning of the cyphers by topping a four-way battle to make it into the quarter-finals where he beat another crowd favourite, B-boy Culture, to set up a heated final with last year’s winner B-boy Jandre. The two went toe-to-toe in a three-round battle that had the crowd wanting more as both breakers gave it their all.

“I'm looking forward to the national final where I plan to be stronger than I was today. I felt my energy dropping in the last round of the finals, so I know I need to up my training ahead of the national final so I can do my best,” B-Boy Da Vinci

The crowd was kept entertained by host Earlyn and a surprise act by Weerblitz, while DJ Bear made sure the breakers had the best music to break it down to. Judges, B-boy Benny, B-boy Meaty, and Vouks also took to the floor to showcase some of their moves.

There are two more cyphers set to take place in Mzansi, if you are a breaker and want to be part of South Africa’s 16 years of Red Bull BC One and 20 years of this global competition then here is where you can catch it next:

Johannesburg | 11 Mar | Newtown Junxion

Cape Town | 18 Mar | Joseph Stone