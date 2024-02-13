These Are The Dancers Heading To Red Bull BC One National Finals

As Red Bull BC One celebrates 20 years globally, the stage is set for the national finals, following an exciting series of regional cyphers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Gqeberha.

Red Bull BC One , the world's largest one-on-one breaking competition, continues to innovate the hip hop scene by advancing breaking as well as fusing different styles of hip-hop in South Africa and across the globe.

This year’s regional cyphers went beyond just breaking as they celebrated the essence of hip-hop by incorporating rap cyphers into every stop. The competition is now a complete festival of hip-hop culture, including breaking, MCing, and DJing. The breaking competition highlighted the breakers’ exceptional skills, while the rap battle showcased some explosive lyrical battles and the DJs turned up the most iconic breaking beats for the contenders battling it out.

The first stop was Newtown Junxion in Johannesburg and saw b-boy Oscar and b-girl Courtnae Paul book their spots in the national finals. B-boy Oscar Baloyi emphasised the importance of Red Bull BC One in influencing South Africa's breakdancing culture: "Red Bull BC One is one of the primary contributors in creating the groundwork for the breakdancing culture; they do it well and consistently. We wouldn't have these types of foundations if it weren't for Red Bull."

B-girl Courtnaé Paul, thanked Red Bull BC One for providing a platform, saying: "I could probably count the number of quality platforms for breakers in South Africa on one hand, and the Red Bull BC One sits at the top of the list. I'm always grateful to be on that stage, competing while promoting dance and hip-hop culture."

The next stop was Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town, where b-boy Yaeesh was crowned the winner and had this to say; “I'm thrilled to have participated in the Red Bull BC One regional cypher; I saw this as an opportunity to demonstrate my abilities and see how far I could take things. I'm enthusiastic about the national final and believe it will be a thrilling challenge for everyone take part.”

The regional cyphers wrapped up in GQ at Gallery on Produce and it was b-boy Jandre who won over the judges on the night. “Winning the regional leg was a dream come true! I travelled from George to compete against elite b-boys from the Eastern and Southern Cape which was exciting. At the age of 30, I cherish this win while wondering when I will compete again. For me, it's about enjoying the dance, not winning. Balancing a day job as a long-distance truck driver makes training difficult, but I'm motivated to make the national finals. Who knows. Maybe I'll take advantage of the opportunity to participate in Brazil.”

The regional champions together with some wild cards that will be announced at a later stage will now move on to the national final taking place in Johannesburg on March 23rd, with the goal of representing South Africa at the World Finals in Rio on December 7th. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for South African talent to flourish on a worldwide platform, with Red Bull BC One aiming to unearth the next star of Mzansi’s breaking scene.