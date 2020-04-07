Red Bull Behind the Track: DJ Zinhle - Umlilo
Find out how the summer smash-hit came to life
Red Bull Behind the Track: DJ Zinhle - Umlilo
One of the biggest tracks of the summer, DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ is actually a song that worships God as she explains in this episode of Red Bull Behind the Track. “It talks about the wonders of God’s love and is based on bible scriptures,” DJ Zinhle explains of the track which references God’s appearance to Moses as a burning bush.
It talks about the wonders of God’s love and is based on bible scriptures.
The sonic reference for the track was DJ Ganyani’s ‘Emazulwini’ and DJ Zinhle and her team started recording soon after hearing the first drafts over WhatsApp. “When we walked out of the studio I knew we had a big a song,” DJ Zinhle says of ‘Umlilo’.
While DJ Zinhle isn’t planning on producing a gospel album she does feel like ‘Umlilo’ came from God. “There are times when I listen to this song and I feel this spiritual thing lifting you up.”