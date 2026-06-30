Evenepoel and Lipowitz lead Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe’s Tour challenge

The Belgian and German arrive in France with remarkably similar credentials. Both have won the White Jersey for the best young rider and finished third overall at the Tour de France in the past two editions, establishing themselves among the sport’s elite stage racers. Now, they will line up together at cycling’s biggest race for the first time as co-leaders.

Quotation The Tour is no longer won by an exceptional rider alone, but by an exceptional team Zak Dempster, Chief of Sports, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

Their different strengths make for a formidable partnership. Evenepoel is one of the most explosive and versatile riders in the peloton, while Lipowitz has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in stage racing. Together, they give Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe a level of tactical flexibility that few teams can match.

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“The Tour is no longer won by an exceptional rider alone, but by an exceptional team,” said Zak Dempster, Chief of Sports at Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe. “We believe we are bringing one of the most complete squads to the start. With Remco and Florian, we have two leaders who have already proven they can stand on the Tour podium. Their different strengths give us tactical options that could prove decisive.”

01 Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe announce 2026 Tour de France squad

Florian Lipowitz and Remco Evenepoel will both aim for the Yellow Jersey © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe announced their Tour de France 2026 team ahead of the Grand Départ in Barcelona on July 4 . For the German WorldTeam, it marks a 13th appearance at cycling’s most prestigious race as the team looks to build on a decade of success at the Tour.

The eight-rider Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe line-up for the 2026 Tour de France is:

Remco Evenepoel

Florian Lipowitz

Jai Hindley

Maxim Van Gils

Mattia Cattaneo

Jan Tratnik

Nico Denz

Tim van Dijke

02 Remco Evenepoel and Florian Lipowitz spearhead GC ambitions

Lipowitz is introverted, while Evenepoel thrives in the spotlight © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe head into the Tour de France with one of the strongest leadership pairings in the peloton. Both Evenepoel and Lipowitz have already stood on the Tour podium and built their seasons around peaking for July.

For Evenepoel, the 2026 Tour marks his third consecutive appearance at the race. The Belgian has established himself as one of cycling’s biggest stars thanks to his combination of climbing, time-trialling and race-winning aggression. Lipowitz, meanwhile, continues his rapid rise after developing into one of the sport’s most consistent stage racers and will make only his second Tour de France start.

With two riders capable of challenging at the front of the race, the team has multiple tactical options across three weeks of racing. Few squads can match that combination of proven results, versatility and depth.

03 Jai Hindley strengthens the team's mountain support

Jay Hindley back on the Giro podium © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

Supporting the team's GC ambitions is former Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley, who once again demonstrated his Grand Tour pedigree with a podium finish at this year’s Giro.

The Australian brings invaluable experience to the squad and knows exactly what it takes to perform in cycling’s biggest races. His climbing strength will be particularly important when the Tour reaches the high mountains, where the general classification is often won and lost.

The route’s early visit to the Pyrenees includes iconic climbs such as the Col d’Aspin and Col du Tourmalet – mountains that hold special memories for Hindley after he won a stage on the Col de Marie Blanque and wore the Yellow Jersey on his Tour debut in 2023.

04 Maxim Van Gils adds another tactical dimension

Maxim Van Gils has come back strongly from injury © Twila Federica Muzzi/Red Bull Content Pool

While the team's primary focus is the general classification, Maxim Van Gils gives Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe another potential weapon on demanding stages.

The Belgian has returned strongly from injury, winning a stage at the Tour Auvergne–Rhône-Alpes shortly after returning to racing. His ability to climb, attack and perform on punchy terrain makes him far more than a support rider.

That versatility could provide the team with valuable tactical opportunities throughout the race, particularly on stages where aggression and unpredictability can create advantages over rival teams.

05 Experience and power across three weeks

Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe are ready for the Grand Départ in Barcelona © Oriol Castello/Red Bull Content Pool

Every successful Tour de France campaign requires more than just leaders, and Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe have assembled a squad packed with experience and strength.

Jan Tratnik will act as road captain, helping guide the team through the complexities of a three-week Grand Tour. Alongside him, Mattia Cattaneo brings vast experience and will play a key role from the opening team time trial onwards.

Nico Denz and Tour debutant Tim van Dijke complete the roster. Together they provide the power and stability needed to control race situations, protect the team leaders and guide the squad safely through the flat and often chaotic stages that define modern Tour de France racing.

With proven leaders, experienced Grand Tour support riders and one of the deepest squads in the race, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe arrive at the 2026 Tour de France ready to play a major role in the battle for yellow.