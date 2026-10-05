All the action from Sandton Drive as Red Bull Box Cart Race takes over Jozi

Sandton Drive is usually where Joburg goes to get somewhere fast. On Sunday, 4 October, it was where Joburg came to slow right down, grab a seat and watch 57 homemade carts throw themselves down the hill in the name of glory.

Red Bull Box Cart Race rolled back into Johannesburg for the first time since 2018, and the city showed up. 22 000 spectators filled the stands and seating areas along the course to watch crews send their gravity powered creations through jumps, obstacles and a few proudly South African surprises.

The Livingroom Referees © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Podium © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool BPSA Ignite © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The Rapid Response Unit © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Gravity's Favourite Idiots © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool My Little Pony © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The Livingroom Referees © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool My Little Pony © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The Pit Crew © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Bambino Race © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool As Majita © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool The Gru Crew © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Lord Of The (Gives You) Wings © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Ambitious But Rubbish © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Thomas The Tank Engine © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Bullet Bills Box Cart Bros © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Evolution Of Speed © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool BLC (Industrial Care Unit) © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Overview © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Team The Loose Nuts © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Team Game, Set, Match © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Participants © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool The Livingroom Referees © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Presenters © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool Evolution Of Speed © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool The Gru Crew © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Participants © George Kaniashvili / Red Bull Content Pool Participants © George Kaniashvili / Red Bull Content Pool

Sandton Drive became a front-row seat to one of the city's most entertaining spectacles, as homemade carts lined up at the start ramp, each powered by nothing but gravity, imagination and nerve. From the first skit to the final run, teams brought their personalities to the course, giving spectators plenty to cheer for along the way.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

With the race taking place on Sandton Drive, spectators were treated to a ringside view of the action, with the Joburg crowd turning out to experience the spectacle from start to finish. It was a day built around creativity, competition and plenty of reasons to keep your eyes on the ramp.

Presenters © Wayne Reiche / Red Bull Content Pool

Before every run, each crew performed a skit at the start line, playing to the judges and the crowd. Then came the moment of truth. Some carts flew, while some came apart in slow motion, but every single one got a cheer from the crowd.

Carts were judged on speed, creativity and showmanship, which meant the fastest machine was never guaranteed the title.

The champions, Livingroom Referees from Johannesburg, took the title with a rugged, Red Bull-branded cart built low to the ground and ready for chaos, complete with chunky off-road tyres and a sturdy open-frame design. Their start-line skit brought the party to Sandton Drive, with Mandoza’s classic “Nkalakatha” setting the scene as the crew danced and hyped up the crowd before taking on the course. The crew brought serious Bok energy, racing in green Springbok-inspired jerseys, helmets and green-and-gold face paint.

“For us, it was all about innovation, having a great team and having our families behind us. The time and effort we put into building the car together made the whole experience amazing. We never took shortcuts. We made sure we had proper welding, proper steel, proper wheels and that everything was built to the best of our ability. Once we had done that, we left the rest to the track. Our advice to anyone taking part in the next race is simple: start early, work as a team, and never let your teammates down,” said the champions, The Livingroom Referees.

The Gru Crew © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The Gru Crew claimed second place with a head-turning banana-inspired cart that kept the crowd entertained from start to finish. The bright yellow build, complete with playful details and a larger-than-life design, brought personality to the course. The team admitted they were surprised to take home the second-place award, making the podium finish an even sweeter result.

The Rapid Response Unit rounded out the podium in third place, with the team proud of what they managed to build and how they came together to bring their idea to life. While they were pleased with their performance, they already have their sights set on the next edition, confident that with more time and experience, they can come back stronger and push for an even better result.

From Team Flower Power in Durban in 2004 to the Potjie Boytjies and their potjie pot on wheels in Bo-Kaap, South Africa's box cart champions have always been the crews with the best story. The Livingroom Referees now join that proudly local roll of honour.

South Africa remains the only African nation to have hosted Red Bull Box Cart Race. Sunday’s race was the eighth South African edition of a global story that started in Brussels in 2000 and has since played out in front of more than five million spectators across 53 countries, with 2026 editions also running in Belfast, London, Denver and Los Angeles.