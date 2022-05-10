Red Bull Box Cart Race is back!

will be taking place in Cape Town this November. Teams of all levels, from amateur to experienced, will take over the steep and colourful streets of the Bo-Kaap on 6 November 2022 as the most innovative and witty participants put their driving skills to the test to claim this year’s title.

Each hand-made machine is fuelled by creativity and competitive fun - not to mention the need for speed. This unique non-motorized racing event challenges both experienced racers and amateurs alike to design and build outrageous, human-powered box carts and compete against the clock in a downhill race. Not only does speed (and gravity) count, but the team’s creativity in the design as well as how they start their race is just as important for the judges.

