Everything you need to know about Red Bull Box Cart Race

One of Cape Town’s most iconic neighbourhoods will host the globally renowned Red Bull Box Cart Race on Sunday 6 November.

Situated at the foot of Signal Hill, on the fringe of the city centre, the Bo-Kaap with its brightly-painted homes and cobbled streets is an area rich in culture and tradition. The steep, sloping streets of the Bo-Kaap make for an ideal venue to host the well-known competitive event which features colourful, homemade Box Carts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A - Action : Over the nearly 600m of twists and turns, the race is expected to offer participants and visitors a day of big thrills and massive spills.

B - Box Cart: What is in a name? Red Bull Box Cart Races (they are called Soapbox races elsewhere) are held on a variety of courses in cities around the world. The first Red Bull Box Cart race was held in Belgium in 2000 and since then it has spread around the world with over 100 events taking place from France and Germany to Norway and New Zealand (where the Kiwis call it ‘Red Bull Trolley Grand Prix’).

1 min Relive some of the epic crashes from Red Bull Box Cart Race 2018

C - Crashes: The course will only be revealed to the teams come race day. What they do know is that they are in for some spectacular obstacles and if past events are anything to go by, that means not all the carts are going to make it down the hill. Rest easy though, all drivers and co-drivers wear full protective gear (including helmets) and as with any other motorsports event, full medical and safety procedures are in place.

D - Daring: Along with speed, each team will also be judged on creativity and showmanship. How spectacular is their racer? How flamboyant was their performance? To win the team will need to channel the aerodynamic know-how of aeronautical engineers with the artistic flair of a street artist and the stage presence of a rock band. In short - fortune favours the bold and daring (when it comes to cart design and pre-race skits).

E - Early: The action starts at 11 but The Red Bull Box Cart Race is expected to draw 12000 spectators so get there early.

F - Free: Not many things are free in this world, but this is one of them. That’s right, bring along your friends and family to enjoy Red Bull Box Cart Race at no cost. Gratis. Mahala.

G - Giniel de Villiers: Let’s talk about the track — You just know these twists and turns are the work of a professional…The spectacular track was designed by the winner of the 2009 Dakar and a five-time Dakar podium visitor, Giniel de Villiers. Geniel likes going fast and he’s not afraid of obstacles - so, the teams are in for a few healthy surprises!

H - Heroes: While each member of the 57 teams is a hero, there are a few notable drivers and carts to look out for. Team ‘Dala what you Must’ has a Mad Max-themed cart built by a team that features Dakar Rally moto rider Kirsten Landman and famed comedian Jason Goliath. In addition, keep a sharp eye out for the Team from Good Hope FM. The Good Hope FM Feel Good Amplifiers team has been counting the days to participate in the Red Bull Box Cart Race and have anticipated joining this adrenaline-filled event since they entered the competition. Slaying it downhill, this machine will be steered by the station’s very own Noni Radebe and her co-driver Rinaldo Felaar, they are supported by their very competent pit crew, consisting of Andriques Petersen, Lorenzo Darries and Jason Spikes.

I - I’m there: Yes you are and you are allowed to bring: Blankets, umbrellas (small hand-held style), sunblock, portable/collapsible chairs, sealed water bottles, binoculars, personal camera equipment & South African Flags! Lekker.

J - Just so you know, entries are closed: Unfortunately, the application deadline closed on 08 August 2022, and you cannot just rock up on the day with a race mobile. Watch, learn and get revved up for next time.

K - Kids welcome! This is a family-friendly event and out of respect for the residents in the area, no alcohol will be allowed on the event site. However, restaurants and bars will be open on Bree Street which is within walking distance.

L - Love: You’re bound to love all the teams, but one, in particular, is called ‘Date Night,' who have dubbed their cart ‘Quickie.’ They have based their build around what happens when a date night goes horribly wrong (or very right). According to some insiders, it is a pretty good build and will be, well, fast! Learn more about the other teams here.

M - Media access: Look, to be honest it’s a bit late, but if you’ve been living under a rock you can still try submit all queries to boxcart.za@redbull.com

N - No: There are certain things you cannot bring along. No weapons of any kind, no drugs, no food, snacks, drinks or alcohol. No cooler boxes, no glass containers, no ladders or standing platforms, no pets (leave your furry friends at home to avoid the fast-moving vehicles). No tents, no bicycles, skateboards or personal transport in the venue, and no drones. And no, there is no need to stress, there will be a bunch of food and water vendors on-site.

O - Over the top: Did we mention creativity is what it’s all about? Teams of up to 5 members will perform a skit before propelling their cart down the course. Creative themes will be on display from a variety of unique homemade box carts.

P - Parking: There is very limited public parking available around the event. We encourage you to catch public transport, taxis, e-hailing taxi services, or carpool to the Bo-Kaap.

Q - Quick: Yes, it’s a steep hill and there is going to be some fast racing.

R - Racing: Creativity counts but the esteemed judging panel will be looking at the racing performance too.

T - Team: There is a reason racing drivers always refer to themselves in the third person… ‘We did well today,’ is not a sign of arrogance, it is in reference to the big teams behind them. Red Bull Box Cart Race is the same. Teams of up to 5 members will take on the hill (and have been scheming, planning and building together for months).

Red Bull Box Cart © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

U - Updates: Can’t make it to the event, follow Red Bull ZA on Tik Tok and Instagram to stay in touch with all the action.

V - V8: No, not going to happen. Red Bull Box Cart Race is a race for non-motorised carts only.

W - Win: There will be a winner at the end of the day. The teams will be judged on their creativity and cart design, the showmanship of their 20-second skit, and race time. The top 3 teams will receive trophies and prizes.

X - Axle: There are some strict rules as to what is and isn't allowed and this will be scrutineered by the panel ahead of the racing.

Y - Yell: The more support the better the teams and carts will race. Get involved!

Z - Zulu: Yebo, we’ve got the commentary covered for the entire Rainbow Nation.