STUDENTS: Get Ready For Red Bull Campus Clutch!

Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 is on! The global finals are set to take place from the 19th to the 24th of November at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey where LOUD won the 2022 VALORANT Champions. South African qualifiers are taking place at campuses across the country with all the info here . Before you sign up, here is what local Valorant players need to know:

In 2022, more than 30 000 students from more than 50 countries participated in Red Bull Campus Clutch. 400 events were held around the globe to determine the top collegiate teams from each region that then went on to compete at the Grand Final in Brazil. 50 student esports teams battled it out to win the 20 000 Euro prize as well as exclusive VIP experiences at the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour.

South Africa had an impressive showing last year, with university VALORANT players competing in a host of qualifiers in Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, Pretoria and Johannesburg to earn a spot at the national championship. Said championship was held at Comic Con Africa in September of 2022. The teams were all accommodated in Johannesburg to compete. Saturday had a last chance qualifier before the Grand Finals on Sunday, where Socks Up took the victory in convincing fashion. They had an undefeated run, never dropping a map. Socks Up was a true showcase of the beauty of Varsity esports, as the team was formed two years ago by five friends who then entered to compete.

So what is in store for this year’s South African qualifier for Campus Clutch:

01 Who?

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a university tournament and as such you need to be 18 years or older as well as enrolled at university to compete. It is important to note that members of the team can be from different universities in the region.

Just a few of the VALORANT agents © VALORANT from Riot Games

02 What?

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a competitive esports event where teams of five compete in the first-person tactical hero shooter, Valorant.

03 When?

Right now, no official event date has been set but South Africa is one of the eligible countries set to participate. With that in mind, it might be worthwhile to start putting together the perfect Valorant team and get some practice in!

04 Where?

The South African qualifier, that will allow one team to make their way to the Grand Finals in Turkey, has been hosted offline in the past. In 2021 and 2022 the Finals were an exciting LAN event, allowing players and teams from around the country the opportunity to meet up, play and compete together.

05 Why?

While Red Bull Campus Clutch is a competitive esports tournament it is also a great way for new players to get their first experience of forming a team and playing in a dynamic setting which offers up a fun new way to meet other Valorant players from around South Africa and the world.