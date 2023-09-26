'Socks Up' win Red Bull Campus Clutch South Africa

Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament reached its climax at Comic Con Africa, held at the Johannesburg Expo Centre from the 22nd to the 24th of September 2023. After intense battles and remarkable displays of gaming talent, the national finals culminated in the crowning of team Socks Up as the ultimate champions.

Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's largest Valorant tournament for university students, saw enthusiastic teams from across South Africa compete fiercely in this exhilarating esports showdown. Combining esports and the world of gaming with the excitement of Comic Con Africa created an unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators.

The Johannesburg Expo Centre served as the perfect backdrop for this esports extravaganza, where teams clashed head-to-head to prove their prowess in Valorant, the popular tactical first-person shooter game. The event featured a remarkable display of skill, strategy, and teamwork from the participating universities.

Red Bull Campus Clutch © Pregan Pillay / Red Bull Content Pool

The winning team's victory ceremony was a momentous occasion, complete with trophies, and the adoration of the esports community. Their achievement not only solidified their place in esports history but also earned them a chance to represent South Africa on the global stage in the upcoming international Red Bull Campus Clutch finals.

Red Bull Campus Clutch © Pregan Pillay / Red Bull Content Pool

The national champions, along with the South African esports community, are now looking forward to the next phase of their journey, as they prepare to face off against the best university teams from around the world in the international finals.