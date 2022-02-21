Get revved up for Red Bull Car Park Drift 2022

Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa National Qualifier will take place at Suncoast Hotel and Casino on 9 April 2022. Have what it takes? Get your entry in today

In 2021, Red Bull Car Park Drift made its way to South African shores for the first time. To mark its first event, Guinness Record holder and judge Abdo Feghali was drifting a Nissan 350Z through the streets of Durban and some of its most famous landmarks in a special clip that celebrates the city, titled ‘Durban Drift’.

Drifting near Durban © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Drifting is one of the most exciting and fastest growing disciplines in motorsport, demanding the perfect balance of speed, style and fearlessness from its drivers. The aim is to set the car into sideways drift through a corner by intentionally over-steering to initiate the controlled loss of traction. In South Africa the sport goes back to around 2004 with pioneer drifters such as Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host Ready D - they kicked off the drifting scene in Cape Town with the Nissan 200SX S13, which fully resembled the Japanese styled drift cars. The crew went on to be known as ‘The Drift Squad’ and were known to drift in various parking lots around Cape Town.

Ready D is excited to finally have a tournament as prestigious as Red Bull Car Park Drift return to South Africa to shine a light on the talent the country has to offer. “Having this event come to South Africa is a huge occasion for drifters and high adrenalin motorsport fans”, said Ready D. “I hope it will continue to grow locally and that we can eventually have the event hosted in Cape Town”.

Participants from all over the country will descend at Suncoast Hotel and Casino and be put through their paces until the top 16 are selected to go head-to-head on 09 April where the 2022 national winner will be crowned and go on to the to fly the Mzansi flag high at the World Finals in Saudi Arabia later in the year.

This year Durbanites will be able to get in on the tyre-screeching action live as spectators are invited into the fore, they will be able to watch on as participants are tested on a course known to test drifters both physically and mentally. To catch the biggest drifting event in the country, fans can buy their tickets from the 1st of March - follow Red Bull South Africa on social media for ticket updates.

Last year Joburger Jim McFarlane walked away as the national champion and went on to represent South Africa in the world final that was held in Cairo, Egypt, late last year.

“Last year was an incredible experience for me, a tournament like Red Bull Car Park Drift is unprecedented in the country and allows the sport of drifting to grow.” said McFarlane.