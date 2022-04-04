Jason Webb crowned the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa winner

Durban recently hosted the country's top drifting talent as they faced off in the wet and slippery Suncoast Hotel and Casino for the Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa Qualifier 2022.

The competition kicked off on Friday, 8 April and saw drivers from all over the country showcase their best drifting skills to earn a spot in the finals on Saturday afternoon. Among the top 20 to make it into Saturday’s final were father and son duo - Paulo Gouviea Snr and Paulo Gouviea, but it was Jason Webb who eventually took the title.

Red Bull Car Park Drift South African Qualifiers © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

“Today was tough, driving a convertible in the rain was challenging. The team and I had to make a plan to keep dry by cutting out a piece of cardboard for the roof to keep out the rain," Webb – who had to go head-to-head with defending champion Jim McFarlane, local hero Joey Govender and Mathys Naude in the final – said.

Webb, in his Ford Mustang, proved to have the best skills on the day and took the win from McFarlane by a narrow margin. Despite the challenges that came with the wet weather, he was able to tackle the full eight8-obstacle course with precision and smoking flair.

"It was also a mental game, going up against those guys in the last round meant I needed to go the extra mile and not make any mistakes,” he said.

I am really excited about the win and honoured to fly the South African flag at the world finals Jason Webb

This year’s tournament had a live audience for the first time. Durbanites were treated to tyre-screeching action while their favourite drifters were tested both mentally and physically on the course while having to impress the panel of judges.

Red Bull Car Park Drift South African Qualifiers © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Returning as part of the judging panel this year was world-renowned motorsport champion and Guinness Record holder Abdo Feghali , who also thrilled the audience with his drifting skills as he took toon the course in a BMW M2.

Feghali was impressed by the growth in the competitors since last year’s event: “Even though there have been no other drifting events for them to train, it was great to see how much the drifters really improved since our first edition, especially in this weather.”

“I was happy to see Jason win. We saw that spark in him last year and with all the experience he has now, with the right package and the right car, he will do South Africa proud at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Saudi Arabia later this year.”