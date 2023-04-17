Jim McFarlane claims his second Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa title

Suncoast Arena, Durban was filled with smoke and tyre-screeching action on 14 and 15 April as South Africa’s top drifters gathered together to vie for the 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift title. Johannesburg’s very own, Jim McFarlane, drifted his way to victory beating 24 other drivers.

This year’s tight competition ended with underdogs, Cale van der Berg, and Michael Skelton; past champions Jim McFarlane and Jason Webb and local hero Paolo Jr Gouviea in the final round. The judges had their work cut out for them and in the end, Jim proved why he was crowned champion back in 2021 when he clinched his second Red Bull Car Park Drift title with flare and precision.

