Jim McFarlane claims his second Red Bull Car Park Drift South Africa title
Jozi's finest once again drove away with the tile in Durban.
Suncoast Arena, Durban was filled with smoke and tyre-screeching action on 14 and 15 April as South Africa’s top drifters gathered together to vie for the 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift title. Johannesburg’s very own, Jim McFarlane, drifted his way to victory beating 24 other drivers.
ANOTHER BIG WIN
This year’s tight competition ended with underdogs, Cale van der Berg, and Michael Skelton; past champions Jim McFarlane and Jason Webb and local hero Paolo Jr Gouviea in the final round. The judges had their work cut out for them and in the end, Jim proved why he was crowned champion back in 2021 when he clinched his second Red Bull Car Park Drift title with flare and precision.
“Today was very special and unique - yes drifting is an individual sport, but I have a team behind me that works hard to help me get out there and do what I do, " said McFarlane after the event. The experienced drifter impressed judges, Brenton Gregory, Bruno Miranda, and Michael van der Linde who scored the drivers on how well they continuously drifted, followed the track, the amount of smoke their car displayed, the exterior of the car throughout the entire competition. He will now go on to represent Mzansi at the World Final in Qatar later this year.
"I had problems with the car, and was worried about limp mode, but they sorted it out and I was able to compete. This was once again an amazing event that also showcased the spirit of camaraderie. When Cale’s car broke down, everyone came together to fix it."
I am really excited about the world final later this year and hoping to do better than I did the last time I competed there .
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The drifting weekend kicked off on Friday, 14 April with 25 drivers going head-to-head in the qualifying rounds to book their place in the final on Saturday. The stage was set as the cream of the crop displayed their best drifting skills through the tough obstacle course prepared by world-renowned motorsport champion and Guinness Record holder Abdo Feghali.
