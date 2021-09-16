Local icons talk kasi football on Red Bull Connect

, soccer legends Simphiwe Tshabalala and Morgan Gould, as well as soccer commentator Shampooniza sat down with Phumudzo Manenzhe to talk about the significance of kasi football on a special episode of Red Bull Connect.

Red Bull Kasi Cup returns to crown the kings of kasi football on Saturday 09 October 2021. The action will take place at Alex Stadium and will see four teams go head-to-head for the 2021 title. The tournament will also a feature a legends exhibition match which take place at the main event.

Red Bull Kasi Cup returns to crown the kings of kasi football on Saturday 09 October 2021. The action will take place at Alex Stadium and will see four teams go head-to-head for the 2021 title. The tournament will also a feature a legends exhibition match which take place at the main event.

Red Bull Kasi Cup returns to crown the kings of kasi football on Saturday 09 October 2021. The action will take place at Alex Stadium and will see four teams go head-to-head for the 2021 title. The tournament will also a feature a legends exhibition match which take place at the main event.

The qualities I took from playing in the streets of Phiri that helped me to become the player that I am today were discipline, teamwork, and selflessness. There is raw talent in grassroots football that needs to be nurtured and I commend Red Bull for hosting a tournament like Red Bull Kasi Cup that gives amateur players the opportunity they need to showcase their talent.

The qualities I took from playing in the streets of Phiri that helped me to become the player that I am today were discipline, teamwork, and selflessness. There is raw talent in grassroots football that needs to be nurtured and I commend Red Bull for hosting a tournament like Red Bull Kasi Cup that gives amateur players the opportunity they need to showcase their talent.

The qualities I took from playing in the streets of Phiri that helped me to become the player that I am today were discipline, teamwork, and selflessness. There is raw talent in grassroots football that needs to be nurtured and I commend Red Bull for hosting a tournament like Red Bull Kasi Cup that gives amateur players the opportunity they need to showcase their talent.

Red Bull Kasi Cup shines a spotlight on up-and-coming gifted football players, validating their dreams of becoming the next big star of South African football. The tournament also plays a vital role in the grassroots development of football in South Africa - especially in areas rich in talent but without the opportunities and facilities to cultivate the potential that exists.

Red Bull Kasi Cup shines a spotlight on up-and-coming gifted football players, validating their dreams of becoming the next big star of South African football. The tournament also plays a vital role in the grassroots development of football in South Africa - especially in areas rich in talent but without the opportunities and facilities to cultivate the potential that exists.

Red Bull Kasi Cup shines a spotlight on up-and-coming gifted football players, validating their dreams of becoming the next big star of South African football. The tournament also plays a vital role in the grassroots development of football in South Africa - especially in areas rich in talent but without the opportunities and facilities to cultivate the potential that exists.

Playing kasi football really moulds you as a person - you get to learn a sense of discipline, responsibility, timing, and urgency that you can apply not only on the soccer field, but in life as well. Tournaments like Red Bull Kasi Cup help remove the youth away from the ills of the kasi into a more positive space

Playing kasi football really moulds you as a person - you get to learn a sense of discipline, responsibility, timing, and urgency that you can apply not only on the soccer field, but in life as well. Tournaments like Red Bull Kasi Cup help remove the youth away from the ills of the kasi into a more positive space

Playing kasi football really moulds you as a person - you get to learn a sense of discipline, responsibility, timing, and urgency that you can apply not only on the soccer field, but in life as well. Tournaments like Red Bull Kasi Cup help remove the youth away from the ills of the kasi into a more positive space