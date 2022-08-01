Kop Teny to represent Bloemfontein at Red Bull Dance Your Style Nationals

Kop Teny won the first Red Bull Dance Your Style Bloemfontein qualifier tour stop held at the Hoffman Square on the last Saturday in July.

The world's biggest one-on-one street dance competition is currently on a regional cities qualifier tour in search of the best street dancer that will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final set to be held in Mzansi this December.

A participant during the Regional Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

Bloemfontein dancers and spectators came in numbers to The Hoffman Square, where 29-year-old from Phahameng won the crowd to victory. Hosted by Elly The Entertainer, the qualifier tour kicked off with workshops that showcase the various dance styles by TikTok sensation 250 Machine, Gqeberha’s finest dancer Junior King and the Red Bull Dance Your Style Johannesburg 2021 Qualifier winner Adonis Huntley.

This was followed by the qualifying one-on-one battle rounds which showcased various movement styles as dancers competed to an unpredictable music selection curated by Red Bull BC One South Africa 2019 champion, DJ and musician Courtnaé Paul.

Today was challenging for me but I gave my all in each round. I’m so glad I took a chance by registering for Red Bull Dance Your Style online and coming to the event. I got to learn from everyone and I respect everyone who participated Kop Teny

Kop Teny will join the Johannesburg qualifier winner Sne, and Diddy Mayanda from Durban, as well as the other four regional tour stop winners from Polokwane, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Pretoria where the top street dancers will battle it out for the national title of Red Bull Dance Your Style.

The Free State crowd showed their love © Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool

When asked what people can expect from him at the national final “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone from other cities but my goal is to win and I’m ready to challenge myself and hopefully I’ll be representing South Africa at the finals”.