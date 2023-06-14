Who will be the next South African hero to represent Mzansi in Germany?

What makes Red Bull Dance Your Style unique is the format - the DJ and crowd play a crucial role. The DJ is tasked with curating a playlist of different music genres to see how versatile the dancers adapt their dance style to the beat. The audience plays the role of the judge and decides who walks away the winner by voting either red or blue.

South Africa’s breaker Verb made the top 16 at the 2022 Dance Your Style World Final, “Being part of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final was a mind-blowing experience for me. When I started competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style my goal was being on the world stage, and I achieved that last year,” said Verb.

“The standard of dance was high, not just from the international dancers, but from the local guys as well. It also gave us an opportunity to showcase our unique, local flair as South Africans,” he added.

01 JOZI REPORT | 10 June

Joseph Mjebhane © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The first regional stop took place on Saturday, 10 June at Carlton Centre and talent came in booming from different entrances. The final round was taken by the talented Joseph Moshobane who is known as Mjepane as the Johannesburg winner.

The crowd got involved © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool A participant performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Adonis © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool A participant performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Slim Weng © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool A participant performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool A participant performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Johannesburg © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool Joseph Mjebhane © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool A participant performs at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifiers in Jozi © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

Coming from Bontle Modiselle Dance Studios helped him stick through all genres as they have taught them versatility at the studio. “The first round was a little scary as there were different people, however I saw that the crowd loved me, and I just wanted to give the people what they want” he said. “I look forward to giving it my all at the national finals,” he added.

For the first time, the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals will be held in Durban, at the Suncoast Casino. The road to the National Finals will continue across South Africa making stops in Polokwane, Pretoria, Durban, Gqeberha, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

Dancers who represent all styles from hip-hop, breaking, house, waaking, voguing, bhangra or jazz have the chance to showcase their skills and possibly represent South Africa on the world stage later this year.