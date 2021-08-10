Delly advances to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

Hip-hop dancer, Delron Davids also known as 'Delly' won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in October in Cape Town, where the winner will represent South Africa at the world final in December.

