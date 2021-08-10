Delly advances to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

Hip-hop dancer, Delron Davids also known as 'Delly' won over the audience and advanced to the next round where he will be competing against the country’s best street dancers in October in Cape Town, where the winner will represent South Africa at the world final in December.
The roadshow and audition stop kicked off with a series of workshops on Saturday featuring the country’s top street dancers who highlighted various topics regarding the culture of dance in South Africa and what goes on behind the scenes to compete at the top level. Ashlynn, Terry Sauls and Hunter took audiences through a series of workshops where they showed the secrets behind their specific styles which was capped off by an incredible discussion with international choreographer and dancer, Rudi Smit. This was followed by a one-on-one battle where the audience decided who would take the crown on the evening. Dancers were also given the opportunity to create content in the Hyundai Grand i10 area where they also received personalised merchandise to take home with them.
60 dancers competed in Cape Town with Delly emerging victorious and earning his spot in the next round through a tough battle with Terry Sauls. “To be honest, I didn’t have a strategy coming into the competition. It’s been awhile since we have been able to compete in this kind of environment and that’s what I was looking forward to the most. I feel blessed to be able to take this title home and compete in the national final.” Says Delly on his win in Cape Town.
The winners of the audition stops from Gqeberha, Johannesburg, Durban, Polokwane and Cape Town will compete in the national final taking place in Cape Town on 23 October. The remaining spots will be determined by public vote online. These dancers will be announced in August, with the Top 16 being finalised in September.