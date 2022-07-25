Diddy Mayanda to represent KZN at Red Bull Dance Your Style SA final

His distinctive 'bone-break dance' infused with afro pop street dance style won the crowds heart at the energy-packed regional qualifier tour stop that took place at the Suncoast in Durban. The top street dancers of the city came in numbers to compete for a spot to represent Mzansi at the World Final taking place in December in South Africa.

Durban was there! © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Hosted by Elly The Entertainer, the qualifier tour kicked off with workshops hosted by Sherwin, Malondy G, King, and Diddy Mayanda. This was followed by the qualifying one-on-one battle rounds which showcased various movement styles as dancers competed to an unpredictable music selection curated by DJ extraordinaire Tha Cutt.

The ultimate battle saw Diddy 'Fada' Mayanda going head-to-head with the 17-year-old hip hop dancer Samantha Southwood who was thrilled to be part of this experience.

Ideal weather for an outdoor event © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

I had a lot of fun and more happy to have met new dancers, I am pleased to have had the opportunity to show off that girls can do any dance style they want to, even when you are going up against big strong boys. Sam

"Sam was my biggest challenge. Last year I competed with Sam who knocked me out of the competition but today I came on top and I’m very happy about that. Shout out to Sam for holding it down again this year” said Mayanda.

Sam © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The Durban champion will join the Johannesburg qualifier winner Sne alongside the other five regional tour stop winners from Bloemfontein, Polokwane, Gqeberha, Cape Town and Pretoria where these top street dancers will battle it out for the national title of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 winner.

When asked what people can expect from him at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals “I’ll be doing my own thing which is what I’m good at. People must not expect me to do the same thing - I’ll be doing everything from Afro pop, break dancing and hip hop. I’ll be dancing for the people because that’s what I love to do” said Mayanda.